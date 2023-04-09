Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only the Smartest can Spot the Mistake in the Picture of Tree in 6 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the mistake in the picture of tree in 6 seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain riddle, you can see a huge tree bearing a lot of fruits. The picture may look normal, but upon closer inspection, you will find that there is a mistake in this brain teaser image.

With that being said, the challenge is for you to try and find the mistake in the image within a limited time.

Since this is a test, you have 6 seconds to spot the mistake in this brain teaser puzzle.

Are you ready?

The test will begin soon.

And your time starts now.

Remember, you only have 6 seconds to spot the mistake in this brain riddle.

All the best!

Did you spot the mistake yet?

No? Then hurry up!

Time’s limited.

The answer to this riddle is given at the end. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle yourself first.

Have you found the mistake?

The clock’s ticking.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then congratulations. You are definitely one smart fella!

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser riddle, you had to spot the mistake in the picture of tree in 6 seconds. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, fret not, here is the solution.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also Try | Only people with high brain power can find two cats in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds!

Only a Hero can Spot the Mighty Dragon Hiding in the Fantasy Kingdom in 6 Seconds. Are You One?

Only the Sharpest Minds can find the cat’s correct shadow in 5 seconds. Let’s See If You Can!