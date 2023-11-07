Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot the word ‘HOG’ in 4 seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Spot the word ‘HOG’

Take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see the letters H, O, and G scattered throughout a number of rows and columns. There are 7 rows and 14 columns in this picture puzzle and the word HOG is hidden somewhere in between. Can you find where the word is hidden? We believe that you can this is why we have brought this puzzle to you. The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 4 seconds. So, do not waste even a single second of your time. Grab your phones and set your timer to 4 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best.

We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down only after you have solved this brain puzzle by yourself. Please ensure that you are not cheating.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the word ‘HOG’ in the image in just 4 seconds. In case, you were unable to find it, see the solution below:

Source: Bright Side

