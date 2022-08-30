Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot all 6 secret words hidden inside Pizza Party Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 6 secret words hidden inside the pizza party room image.

Image Source: Bored Panda

In the above image, you need to spot all the six words hidden inside the room where the pizza party is happening. In the image, the chef is tossing the pizza base in front of a boy. A man is playing the piano for the audience. A waitress is serving pizza with drinks. Kids are having pizza with drinks on the table. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are based on a theme - Pizza Party.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 secret words hidden in the picture of a kids' pizza party. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for people with good IQ. So it has been claimed that you could be a genius if you can spot all 6 words hidden in the picture within 11 seconds.

Cheese - The word 'Cheese' is written on the colorful lamp over the piano in the picture. Party - The word 'Party' is written on the Piano Notes in the picture Red - The word 'Red' is written on the drink served by the waitress in the picture Hungry - The word ‘Hungry’ is written on the wall hanging in the picture. Yummy - The word 'Yummy' is written on the orange hair of a girl in the picture Music - The word 'Music' is written on the blue pants of a boy in the picture

So, the six words that are hidden inside the water park image are - Cheese, Party, Red, Hungry, Yummy, and Music.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.