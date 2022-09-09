Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot all 4 words hidden inside Living Room Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: This word game is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain puzzles make a simple word riddle more interesting, as these mind games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these word games, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. You need to use a creative mind for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 4 secret words hidden inside the Living Room picture.

Can you spot all 4 words hidden in Living Room Picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Puzzle World

In the above image, you need to spot all four words hidden inside the living room where a man and a woman, and their dog are enjoying their time. The guy is holding a gaming device and is seated on a couch. The dog and woman are happily looking at the gaming device over the couch. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are hidden in the background of the image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 4 secret words hidden in the living room picture where the man, woman, and their dog are looking at the gaming device happily. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for people with an eagle-eyed view. So it has been claimed that you could be a genius if you can spot all 4 words hidden in pictures within 7 seconds

Lamp - The word 'Lamp' is written on the lamp in the picture. Window - The word 'Window' is written on the curtains in the picture Rug - The word 'Rug' is written on the Rug in the picture Brain - The word ‘Brain’ is written on the hair of the man in the picture.

So, the four words that are hidden inside the water park image are - Lamp, Window, Rug, and Brain.

Word puzzles don’t necessarily require lateral thinking, but are a simple test of your observation and vocabulary skills. This word game was tricky but a simple one as it needs less time and brain power to solve. However, you’ll definitely feel as if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds.

