Brain Teaser: Spot the odd emoji in the group within 7 seconds. Try it!

Say Hello to the weekend with this amazing set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the odd emoji in the picture puzzle. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the odd emoji in the group?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the odd emoji face in the picture. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical appearance on a similar tone background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Spot the expressionless flower in the bunch.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the odd emoji in the group with a different similar facial expression. Differences here can be of color, shape, size, and objects. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the differences even more difficult.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 8 rows and 8 columns with a total of 64 emojis. So, now gaze through all rows and columns to find the odd emoji. This will help you to not miss even the slightest difference. And yes the answer is in front of you!

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the two differences. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the 8th row and 8th column of the image. The emoji placed here reflects different facial expressions in comparison to other emojis.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the odd emoji.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.