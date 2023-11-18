Genius IQ Test: Find the mistake in the family picture in 6 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain. Do you have the sharpest eyes among all?

Attempt this challenge and find out now! Also read:

You have HD eyes if you can spot the different umbrella in 5 seconds! Genius IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 6 Seconds

Source: Brightside In the image shared above, the readers are presented with the shadow of a family standing.