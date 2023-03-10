Brain teasers are a fun way to get rid of stress. Try these brain teasers!

Ever wondered how would humanity survive without fun? Well, humans are emotional beings and joy is a very strong emotion all. Try these brain teasers!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

An egg!

Answer 2:

Candle!