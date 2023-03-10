Brain teasers are a fun way to get rid of stress. Try these brain teasers!
Thank God for brain teasers! These brain teasers are all that you need for the perfect 5 minute break!
Ever wondered how would humanity survive without fun? Well, humans are emotional beings and joy is a very strong emotion all. Try these brain teasers!
Brain Teaser 1:
What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?
Brain Teaser 2:
I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?
Answer 1:
An egg!
Brain Teaser 2:
I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?
Answer 2:
Candle!
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.