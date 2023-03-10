JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Brain teasers are a fun way to get rid of stress. Try these brain teasers!

Thank God for brain teasers! These brain teasers are all that you need for the perfect 5 minute break!

Ever wondered how would humanity survive without fun? Well, humans are emotional beings and joy is a very strong emotion all. Try these brain teasers!

 

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

 

 

 

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

 

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

 

Answer 1:

An egg!

 

 

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

 

Answer 2:

Candle!
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next