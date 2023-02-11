Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are what you need to recharge your mind! Give them a try!
Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge your brain. Try these interesting brain teasers!
Tired of the monotony?
These exciting brain teasers are what you need!
Brain Teaser 1:
What is that one thing that has to be broken in order to be used?
Brain Teaser 2:
What is in front of you, but you can’t see it?
Brain Teaser 3:
An elderly man died today, but he was only 27 years old. How is it possible?
Excited about the answers? Here you go!
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
What is that one thing that has to be broken in order to be used?
Answer 1:
An egg
Brain Teaser 2:
What is in front of you, but you can’t see it?
Answer 2:
Your future
Brain Teaser 3:
An elderly man died today, but he was only 27 years old. How is it possible?
Answer 3:
He was born on 29th February.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.