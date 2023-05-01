Brain Teasers: When was the last time you teased your brain? Try teasing it hard with these exciting brain teasers.

Having fun is quite subjective. Sometimes, it is the hot or cold water bath that you take after a long day of work and stress that proves to be fun, and on other days, it may be resting peacefully in your comfiest blanket and binge-watching your favorite shows with your favorite people. On some days, you would prefer going out and meeting new people, forming new connections, and creating new memories, while on other days, you may prefer engaging in the regular tasks and meeting the same old people that know you the best. In some phases of your life, you may want to find enjoyment in your regular tasks, while on other days, you may be inspired to follow your long-lost passions. Whatever the cases may be, it is quite essential to note that having fun can be subjective, and people may have different meanings of fun at different stages of their lives. However, the present-day era is trying hard to keep people away from not one but almost all forms of such fun. How? Well, the regular 65. inched screens that you find the most "pleasure" in these days has kept everyone, from young to old, glued to the light emitting screens. Yes, it won't be wrong to say that technology has redefined the meaning of fun these days, and while there are so many social media applications that offer a myriad of content that is so engaging, you just can't stop your fingers from liking and saving each one of them, folks have actually forgotten to spend time in the sun, watch birds sing in the morning, try grabbing the butterflies, and the joy of gardening. The screens have made us slaves of scrolling, compelling us to move our fingers as fast as we can and enjoy the latest video content, but have made us forget the joys of reading our favorite fiction again and again, each time falling in love with the fictional characters again. and oh, the health hazards such an addiction is causing all of us is a different discussion altogether. Staying glued to the screens is stressing our eyes more than ever before, and the damage it is causing to our postures is something that we often crib about. Bent shoulders, tired eyes, and a lethargic body are only a few of the health hazards these light-emitting screens are causing. Mental addiction such as content on social media applications is leading us all to is making us forget to appreciate the simple things in life. In such a case, we aim at redefining fun for all of you.

Here are we presenting an exciting set of brain teasers that will help you get the perfect 5-minute break you need!

Enjoy these exciting brain teasers!



Brain Teasers for you!





Brain Teaser 1:

Are you well-versed in the concepts of time? If yes, then how many seconds are there in a year?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why is a person living in Australia not allowed to be buried in South Asia?

Brain Teaser 3:

Have you ever seen an end to a rainbow? What is it?

Brain Teaser 4:

I have a different relation with height. I am tall when I am young, but I get shorter when I am old. Can you guess who I am?

Brain Teaser 5:

There is something that has two hands but is so unlucky that it cannot clap. What is it?

Oh wait, we don't keep our dear readers hanging. Scroll down for the answers and check if you have guessed the answers right or not.

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

Answer 1:

There are 12 seconds. There is a 2nd in every month. (Who said logic would be fair in these brain teasers?)

Brain Teaser 2:

Answer 2:

Because it is not allowed to bury a living man ever.

Brain Teaser 3:

Answer 3:

The end to a rainbow is always a "W".

Brain Teaser 4:

Answer 4:

I am a candle.

Brain Teaser 5:

Answer 5:

It is a clock.

Were you right in most of these brain teasers? Well, the question here is not whether you guessed the answers right or not, the question here is whether you had fun solving these brain teasers or not. These brain teasers were a reminder that not all fun is found in social media applications and conventional methods of having fun like these brain riddles can never be replaced by those engaging and addictive video content pieces we stay glued to all day and night. Were we successful in bringing a smile to your face? If yes, then BINGO!, we succeeded in our mission!