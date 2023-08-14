How old are your eyes? Can You Spot the Hidden Floor in This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual skills and these puzzles give you a fun leisure activity to break free from the boring routine.

Optical illusions are images that trick our brains into seeing something that is not actually there.

This happens because the way our eyes and brains process visual information can sometimes be misleading.

This leads to filling the images with the information that is already available in your brain.

That is why optical illusions help you develop your observational skills and you become a puzzle master.

One such optical illusion is doing rounds on the internet where the piece of floor is hiding among the chaotic scene..

The image shows a house moving scene and all the stuff that needs to be moved is kept. However, if you look closely there is a small piece of flooring that is visible in the chaos

The colour of the floor is quite similar to that of the boxes which makes it difficult to spot it in one go.

So, the challenge here is to try and find the floor in 27 seconds.

Can you take up the challenge and discover it within the time limit?

Start the timer and test your observation skills. All the best!

Optical Illusion: Spot the Hidden Floor in 27 Seconds

Source: Luxury Flooring & Furnishings

How is the hunt for the floor going?

Did you find it hiding among the packed items?

Here are some hints for you:

Zoom in on the image.

Take a deep breath and concentrate on the picture. Turn off all the distractions.

Still didn’t find it?

Hurry up! The time is about to finish!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! 27 seconds are over!

Were you able to spot the floor? If you did, congratulations, your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you didn’t find it, it is okay. Even the true puzzle masters get confused.

You can try your skills again by scrolling back to the top and figuring out where the floor is visible without any time limit.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Floor- Solution

Source: Luxury Flooring & Furnishings

Wasn’t this optical illusion a true challenge to your visual skills? Keep trying these puzzles and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

