How to check your name on voter list - Check step-by-step procedure to download voter slip

UP Elections 2022: The first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh started on February 10 on 58 seats across 11 districts-- Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzzafarnagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

As the elections of the first phase are underway, here's a step-by-step guide to download voter slip.

How to check and download voter slip online?

1- Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal- https://www.nvsp.in/

2- Click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' tab.



3- You will now be redirected to a new page.

4- You can choose any of the two options-- 'Search by Details' or 'Search by EPIC No'.



5- Enter the details as asked and click on 'Search'.

6- You will now receive voter details.

7- Click on the 'View Details' tab.



8- You will now be redirected to a new page.

9- Click on 'Print Voter Information' to get your voter slip.

How to check your name on the voter list via SMS?

1- Type EPIC and EPIC No in the message.

2- Send it to 9211728082 or 1950.

3- You will receive the polling station name and number.

4- If your name is not on the voter list, you will receive a 'no record found' reply.

What is a voter slip?

To exercise your right to vote in India, you need a Voter ID Card and a voter slip. The voter slip contains information about the Assembly Constituency and its number, polling station, date and time of the poll, voter's name, gender and so on.

While the voter slip is important to cast a vote, it is not accepted as a valid ID proof of voters at the polling booth and does not have the photograph of the voter.

To prove their identity at the polling booth, the voters can carry an Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or one of the eleven photo identity documents. These are:

1- Aadhaar Card

2- MGNREGA Job Card

3- Passbook issued by Bank or Post Office with photo

4- Driving License

5- Service Identity Card with the photograph issued to employees by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies.

6- PAN Card

7- Passport

8- Pension Document with Photo

9- Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

10- Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

11- Official Identity Card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs