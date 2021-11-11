Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Wishes, History, Origin, Rituals, Significance, and More

Chhath Puja 2022: It is a four-day-long festival that begins on 28 November and concludes on 31 November, 2022. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly celebrated by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festivals are Nahay Khay, Kharna, Chhath Puja, and Usha Arghya.

India is a land of fasts and festivals, and also only one country in the world where ancient traditions and cults exist. Festivals in India have a very close affinity with nature and Chhath Puja is one of those festivals.

Chhath Puja is one of the festivals which are celebrated after one week of Diwali that is a riverside ritual in which the Sun God or Surya is worshipped, giving it the name of ‘Suryasasthi.

1. Why is Chhath Puja celebrated?

The festival is dedicated to Sun and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti or Usha). The devotee offers their gratitude to the Sun God Surya along with the Goddesses- Usha (first rays of the morning) and Pratyusha (last rays of the evening) because it is believed that the Sun is a prime source of energy that sustains all lives on the Earth.

2. Rituals and Tradition of Chhath Puja (Four Days Festival)

It is four days festival which is celebrated with rigorous and strict manners of preparation. So, during the period the devotee (those who practice) becomes separate from the main family for maintaining chastity as well as purity. The prasad and food (for devotees) are cooked without salt, onions, or garlic which is accomplished and accompanied by four days of preparation.

3. First Day of Chhath Puja (Nahay khay/Arwa Arwain)





Source: i0.wp.com

The devotees take bath from the holy water of Ganga and the surroundings of the house are purified with Ganga Jal (Water). They take only one-time meals i.e. Kaddu-Bhat which is cooked in bronze or soil utensils by using mango wood fire over soil stove.

4. Second Day of Chhath Puja (Lohanda and Kharna)

The devotees hold fast for a whole day and break their fast after worship of the sun, God, in the evening with Rasiao-kheer, puris, and fruits. After fast-breaking, they again go for fast without water for the next 36 hours.

5. Third Day of Chhath Puja (Sanjhiya Arghya)





Source: wikimedia

The devotees offer Santhya Arghya at the riverside (bank of the river) then they wore turmeric colour saree. On the night of this day, the devotee celebrates the vibrant event of filling Kosi (Kosia Bharai) by lighting clay diyas under the five sugarcane sticks with folk songs of Chhathi Maiya. This sugarcane stick represents the Panchatattva (Earth, Air, water, fire, and Space).

6. Fourth Day of Chhath Puja

This is the final day of Chhath Puja in which devotees along with family and friends offer Bihaniya Aragh (Early Morning Offering) to the Sun God at the riverside (bank of the river). And at last, the devotees end their fast with Chhath Puja Prasad.

7. Stages involves in the Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is completed in six stages of purity. First- detoxification of Body & Soul; Second- Standing in the water at riverside during araghya (Sanjhiya & Bihaniya), so that half part of the body should in the water and half part out of water for elevating to the sushumna; Third- This stage is known as Triveni Complex that opens the entrance of cosmic solar energy in the body; Fourth- In this stage, Triveni Complex get activated; Fifth- The devotees transformed into a cosmic powerhouse and gets the Kundalini Shakti by Triveni Complex. Sixth- It is the last process of purification of the soul & body that makes the body recycle and pass on the energy into the entire universe.

8. Legacy behind the Chhath Puja





Source: spiderimg.amarujala.com

Ramayana and Mahabharta are both epic books that refer to the festival which is celebrated by Sita (after Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya), and by Draupadi. It has also Vedic roots in which Goddesses Usha is mentioned and hence, several mantras are dedicated to her. It is also a folk belief that puja was firstly started by Surya Putra Karn.

9. The devotees, called Parvaitin (from Sanskrit parv which means 'occasion' or 'festival'), are usually women but a large number of men also observe this festival. They pray for the well-being of their family, and for the prosperity of their offspring. Sacred of the festival could be also imagined that Chhath Puja special trains are announced every year by Indian Railway to clear extra festive rushes.

10. It is celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Bangalore, Mauritius, Fiji, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, and Jamaica, United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Macau, Japan, and Indonesia by Bihari aboriginal migrant.

Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Wish you a happy Chhath puja with an abundance of peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath 2022!

2. May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring positivity, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

3. Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, we hope the Lord keeps bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling all wishes. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

4. May all your wishes and prayers offered during Chhath Puja come true. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

5. May the holy water that you pray in wash away all your misfortunes and evils. Happy Chhath Puja!

6. May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings and make you beam with joy. Happy Chhath Puja!

7. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance. Happy Chhath Puja!

8. Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to you on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

9. Chhath Puja is considered to be a means to thank the Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and fulfilling our wishes. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

10. May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams and leave you with a smile. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!