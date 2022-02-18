Shivaji Jayanti 2022: History, Significance, Celebrations, Wishes and More on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known for his bravery, progressive mindset, tactics and administrative skills. Born on February 19 in Pune's Shivneri Durg to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle, Shivaji laid the foundation of the Maratha Kingdom and went on to become one of the greatest warriors India has ever produced.

Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, the Indian state of Maharashtra observes a public holiday. The residents of the state celebrate his birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and pride. On 392nd Shivaji Jayanti, let us take a look at the history, significance, and celebrations.

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: History

In 1870, social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule initiated the celebration Shiv Jayanti in Pune which is now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. He even discovered the Shivaji Maharaj tomb in Raigad, around 100 kilometres from Pune.

Freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued the tradition of celebrating Shivaji Jayanti by actively underscoring the contributions made by the brave Maratha ruler and educating people around him about Shivaji's achievements.

Since then, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated every year all over Inda.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated each year on February 19 to remember and praise his courage, warfare tactics and administrative skills. He carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that formed the genesis of the Maratha Kingdom.

At a very young age of 16, Shivaji seized the Torna fort and by the age of 17, he seized the Raigad and Kondana forts. During his regime, Shivaji supported regional languages such as Marathi and Sanskrit to phase out the Persian language. Thus, his contributions to Indian history makes him a role model for generations to come.

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated with much pomp and show in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Several cultural programs and processions are held across the state and people dress up as Shivaji to honour his legacy.

This year, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the day will be celebrated adhering to public health norms.

The Uddhav Thackrey led Maharashtra Government has announced that only 200 people can participate in the Shiv Jyoti run and 500 people can attend the event. The residents of the state have been advised to refrain from holding bike rallies, processions and organising cultural programmes on a big scale.

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Status

As the nation celebrates Shivaji Jayanti on February 19, below are some Shivaji Jayanti Status and wishes.

1- Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Shivaji Maharaj that will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you!

2- May you be blessed with the blessings of Shivaji. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

3- Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to do so even if he is not around us. Wishing you a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

4- Shivaji lived and died for the nation. Have a wonderful Shivaji Jayanti!

5- This Shivaji Jayanti, promise yourselves to walk the path of righteousness and make India proud. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

6- A great leader

A great freedom fighter

Honour of Maharashtra

“Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”

Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

7- Bravery is my soul, thoughts and conscience are my identities, Kshatriya is my religion and Chhatrapati Shivarai is my god. Yes, I am Marathi! Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

8- Oh, even if we weren’t cut off, the blood of saffron would be uprooted, and even if our chest was torn, the idol would only appear to Shivarai … Jay Shivarai! Happy Shivaji Jayanti

9- See the threat of the saffron flag, the fire of the Maratha. Do you fear anybody, you are the tiger of Shiva, Jai Shivaji! Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

10- Best wishes to all Hindu Mawlays on Shiv Jayanti. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji! Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Statue

Ahead of Shivaji Jayanti 2022, his statue will be unveiled at the Kranti Chowk in Aurangabad on February 18 at midnight. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, his son and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray and Aurangabad District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai will attend the event. The statue has been carved by Pune-based sculptor Deepak Thopate and will be placed on an elevated foundation.

