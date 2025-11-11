Children's Day 2025: Date, Theme, Significance and Jawaharlal Nehru's Vision for Every Child’s Right

Children's Day 2025 in India falls on November 14th, a day to respect the innocence, joyfulness, and potential of children, along with commemorating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Lovingly referred to as "Chacha Nehru," Nehru's love for children and his vision regarding their education and welfare form the heart of this celebration.

The theme for 2025, “For Every Child, Every Right,” signifies protecting the rights of children and ensuring their proper growth in a healthy environment.

Children’s Day is nothing but a recognition of children as the future architects of the nation in the truest sense. It falls annually on November 14 and reminds society of its duty to protect the happiness, education, and health of children.

Schools all over India wear a festive look with cultural programs, games, and activities which are both entertaining as well as instructive. The day also resurrects the spirit of compassion and responsibility that Jawaharlal Nehru came to represent through his lifelong commitment to the cause of children.