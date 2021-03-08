China's Polar Silk Road in the Arctic Ocean: Significance, Prospects and Challenges explained

China is going to expand towards the Arctic region and had published a white paper on this in early 2018. The paper was regarding it building a Polar Silk Road and highlighting its plans to integrate with its multi billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Three oceans namely, Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic Ocean would be covered

The route would be starting from Dalian and would cover the whole Pacific Ocean to Arctic Ocean to meet Rotterdam in Netherlands.

China has revealed that it would be good for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives to the year 2035

It was quoted in the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025)

China has flagged its interest to take part in building “Polar Silk Road”, raising prospects for the emergence of a new sea route

The ice covered parts of the Arctic Ocean would melt due to global warming which has given China a reason to go ahead with a project it talked about three years ago.

China would now participate in a pragmatic cooperation on the Arctic and build a Polar Silk Road as a part of their 14th Five year plan for national economic and social development and its long term objectives till 2035.

The plans have been submitted to National People's Congress (Parliament of China)

There are two major routes that exist through the arctic ocean. These are also used by Russia.

These are called the Northwest Passage route and Northern Sea Route respectively.

The route that is used by Russia is the Northern Sea Route that passes from Yokohama to Rotterdam passing from Pacific to Indian Ocean to the Atlantic.

The Northwest passage is used by Canada, Denmark and Greenland through the Atlantic to Pacific from Rotterdam to San Francisco.