Chirag Paswan Biography: Check Education, Career, and Family Background

Chirag Paswan is an Indian politician and the current Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. He is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). He is the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, a veteran Dalit leader and founder of the original LJP. Chirag is known for his energetic presence in the political landscape of Bihar and is slowly gaining momentum in national politics.
Early Life and Family Background
Born on October 31, 1982, in Khagaria, Bihar, Chirag is from a politically influential Dalit family.
Ram Vilas Paswan, his father, was a long-serving Union Minister and had been an iconic figure for Dalit politics in India.
His mother, Reena Sharma Paswan, is from a Punjabi Hindu family.
He has one sister, Asha Paswan, and was brought up in a politically vibrant atmosphere.
Education and Early Career
Chirag finished his degree in engineering but never practised; he briefly pursued an acting career in Bollywood before turning fully to politics.
His film "Mile Na Mile Hum" (2011) marked his cinematic foray before dedicating himself to public life.
Political Journey and Rise
Chirag entered politics in 2014 by contesting and subsequently winning the Jamui Lok Sabha seat as an LJP candidate by defeating RJD’s Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar.
He was elected from Jamui once again in 2019, sealing his popular support base and positioning within the party.
He took over as the national president of the LJP after his father's death in 2020 and faced serious internal and external challenges.
Leadership and Party Rebuilding
After parting ways with his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras, Chirag initiated Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and refashioned the party's image, re-establishing connections with NDA and winning a parliamentary seat from Hajipur in 2024.
He joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet as the Minister of Food Processing Industries, thus raising his profile.
Major Accomplishments and Impact
The list is topped by Chirag Paswan, who led LJP(RV) to its best-ever performance in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, with the party leading in over 20 seats—an impressive turnaround from just one seat in 2020.
Known for advocating youth issues and Dalit rights, he has always projected himself as a development-oriented and youthful political face.
His political strategy and branding as “Modi’s Hanuman” have sealed his position in the NDA coalition in Bihar. Role in Bihar’s Current Political Landscape Chirag's resurgence has made every major player in Bihar reconsider their strategy.
He bargained hard for 29 assembly seats within the NDA and posted nearly a 72% strike rate, sending out a strong message about his relevance in state politics. Speculation continues over the possibility of his moving to state leadership roles, including CM or Deputy CM aspirations.
He is also known for his modern outlook, active social media engagement, and public connect efforts. He lives in Delhi and Patna, balancing national duties with state politics.
