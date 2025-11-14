Chirag Paswan Biography: Check Education, Career, and Family Background

He has one sister, Asha Paswan, and was brought up in a politically vibrant atmosphere.

Ram Vilas Paswan, his father, was a long-serving Union Minister and had been an iconic figure for Dalit politics in India.

Chirag Paswan is an Indian politician and the current Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. He is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). He is the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, a veteran Dalit leader and founder of the original LJP. Chirag is known for his energetic presence in the political landscape of Bihar and is slowly gaining momentum in national politics.

He joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet as the Minister of Food Processing Industries, thus raising his profile.

After parting ways with his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras, Chirag initiated Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and refashioned the party's image, re-establishing connections with NDA and winning a parliamentary seat from Hajipur in 2024.

He took over as the national president of the LJP after his father's death in 2020 and faced serious internal and external challenges.

He was elected from Jamui once again in 2019, sealing his popular support base and positioning within the party.

Chirag entered politics in 2014 by contesting and subsequently winning the Jamui Lok Sabha seat as an LJP candidate by defeating RJD’s Sudhansu Shekhar Bhaskar.

His film "Mile Na Mile Hum" (2011) marked his cinematic foray before dedicating himself to public life.

Chirag finished his degree in engineering but never practised; he briefly pursued an acting career in Bollywood before turning fully to politics.

Major Accomplishments and Impact

The list is topped by Chirag Paswan, who led LJP(RV) to its best-ever performance in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, with the party leading in over 20 seats—an impressive turnaround from just one seat in 2020.

Known for advocating youth issues and Dalit rights, he has always projected himself as a development-oriented and youthful political face.

His political strategy and branding as “Modi’s Hanuman” have sealed his position in the NDA coalition in Bihar. Role in Bihar’s Current Political Landscape Chirag's resurgence has made every major player in Bihar reconsider their strategy.

He bargained hard for 29 assembly seats within the NDA and posted nearly a 72% strike rate, sending out a strong message about his relevance in state politics. Speculation continues over the possibility of his moving to state leadership roles, including CM or Deputy CM aspirations.