Climate Change Performance Index 2022: Check rankings of Denmark, India, US, UK, China and other countries

Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI): Germanwatch, Climate Action Network (CAN) and New Climate Institute jointly published the 17th edition of the Climate Change Performance Index 2022 on 10 November 2021.

The report underscores that the major economy which announced their Net zero-emission targets performed poorly in climate change performance in 2021.

This year, India ranked at the 10th position in the index and continues to be among the top-performing countries within G20.

The report stated, "As an independent monitoring tool, the CCPI (Climate Change Performance Index) has a leading role in providing information on the Paris Agreement's implementation phase. The CCPI has provided analysis of countries' climate protection performance since 2005."

CCPI 2022: Highlights

1- The top three ranks in the index this year were empty as none of the countries qualified to achieve an overall very high rating.

2- India is the only G20 nation that is in the top 10.

3- US, Canada, South Korea, Russia, Australia, and Saudi Arabia have the lowest ratings.

4- China, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, ranks at 33rd position in the index.

5- Denmark, ranked at 4th position, is the highest performing nation in the index with a 76.92% score.

6- The top ten nations in the index are-- Denmark (4th position), Sweden (5th position), Norway (6th position), United Kingdom (7th position), Morocco (8th position), Chile (9th position), and India (10th position).

India's performance in the index

1- India ranked 10th and scored 63.98 points out of 100.

2- Under the category of renewable energy, India slipped to 27th rank. Last year, it was ranked at 26th position.

3- India pledged to increase the share of non-fossil fuels based electricity to 40% by 2030 in Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC).

4- India ranked at 12th position in per capita emissions.

5- India adopted BS-VI Emission Norms to control the emissions from automobiles.

6- In the climate policy category, India's performance was ranked at 13th position.

7- India ranked 10th in the energy used category.

About CCPI

1- The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an annual report published by Germanwatch, Climate Action Network (CAN) and New Climate Institute since 2005.

2- CCPI is an independent monitoring tool that tracks the climate protection performance of around 60 countries and the European Union. These countries collectively generate about 90% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

3- It aims to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables a comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries.

4- The report analyses countries in four categories having 14 indicators-- Greenhouse gas emissions (40% of total score), Renewable energy (20%), Energy use (20%) and Climate policy (20%).

Also Read | IPCC Climate Change Report 2021: All you need to know

NIRF Ranking 2021: What is NIRF? Check Rankings of IITs, NITs, IIMs, JNU, DU, Jamia & Other Institutions