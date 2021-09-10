NIRF Ranking 2021: What is NIRF? Check Rankings of IITs, NITs, IIMs, JNU, DU, Jamia & Other Institutions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the sixth edition of the NIRF ranking on 9 September 2021. The NIRF ranking 2021 has been released for eleven categories-- overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental and research (added this year).

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NIRF should not only be a benchmark in the country but also globally, especially for developing countries.

What is NIRF?

Launched in 2015, National Institute Ranking Framework or NIRF is an effort by the Government of India to rank higher institutions in the country. The first NIRF ranking was released in 2016.

Initially, participation in the NIRF was voluntary but it was made compulsory for all government-run educational institutions in the year 2018.

Before its launch, the higher institutions in the country were ranked by private entities.

What are the parameters for NIRF rankings?

The educational institutions are assessed on five parameters. These are as follows:

1- Teaching

2- Learning and Resources (TLR)

3- Research and Professional Practices (RP)

4- Graduation Outcomes (GO)

5- Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

6- Peer Perception

NIRF Ranking 2021: Overall

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 2. Indian Institute of Science 3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 9. Jawaharlal Nehru University 10. Banaras Hindu University 11. Calcutta University 12. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 13. Jamia Millia Islamia 14. Jadavpur University 15. Manipal Academy of Higher Education 16. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 17. University of Hyderabad 18. Aligarh Muslim University 19. University of Delhi 20. Savitribai Phule Pune University

NIRF Ranking 2021: University

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Science 2. Jawaharlal Nehru University 3. Banaras Hindu University 4. Calcutta University 5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 6. Jamia Millia Islamia 7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education 8. Jadavpur University 9. University of Hyderabad 10. Aligarh Muslim University

NIRF Ranking 2021: Engineering Rankings

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 10. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

NIRF Ranking 2021: Management

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 4. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode 5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 6. Indian Institute of Management Indore 7. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) 9. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

NIRF Ranking 2021: Pharmacy

S.No. Name 1. Jamia Hamdard 2. Punjab University 3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science-Pilani 4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali 5. Institute of Chemical Technology 6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 7. JSS College of Pharmacy (Ooty) 8. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal 9. JSS College of Pharmacy (Mysore) 10. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF Ranking 2021: College

S.No. Name 1. Miranda House 2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women 3. Loyola College 4. St. Xavier's College 5. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira 6. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women 7. Presidency College 8. St. Stephens's College 9. Hindu College 10. Shri Ram College of Commerce

NIRF Ranking 2021: Medical

S.No. Name 1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences 2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research 3. Christian Medical College 4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 7. Banaras Hindu University 8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research 9. King George`s Medical University 10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF Ranking 2021: Law

S.No. Name 1. National Law School of India University 2. National Law University 3. NALSAR University of Law 4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences 5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 6. Gujarat National Law University 7. Jamia Millia Islamia 8. National Law University, Jodhpur 9. Symbiosis Law School 10. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

NIRF Ranking 2021: Architecture

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 2. National Institute of Technology Calicut 3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi 5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University 6. School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal 7. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 8. School of Planning & Architecture 9. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 10. Jamia Millia Islamia

NIRF Ranking 2021: Dental

S.No. Name 1. Manipal College of Dental Sciences 2. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth 3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences 5. King George`s Medical University 6. A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences 7. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 8. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research 9. SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital 10. SRM Dental College

NIRF Ranking 2021: Research

S.No. Name 1. Indian Institute of Science 2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras 3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences 9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 10. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

How NIRF ranking came into existence?

The Government of India and government-run higher institutions in the country were unhappy with their stand in the global rankings such as QS World University Rankings and the Times Higher Education World University Ranking.

In 2015, the then Education Minister, Smriti Irani, attributed the poor performance of the higher institutions in the country in global rankings to the ranking methodology used by agencies during the Winter Session of the Parliament.

“This is primarily because of the criteria used by these agencies for ranking, which depend a lot on the perception of a select group of persons,” she had said in Parliament.

To counter this, India followed Chinese footsteps and decided to release its own rankings on the parameters suitable to the Indian context. However, the only difference between the rankings of both the countries is that the Shanghai rankings were international in character from the first edition itself but NIRF only ranked Indian HEIs.

