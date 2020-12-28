List of all the ISRO achievements in 2020

The achievements of ISRO is an important examination topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. In this article, we have provided a list of such achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the year 2020.

Spacecraft Launched by ISRO in 2020

In the year 2020, ISRO launched a total of three spacecraft as mentioned below:

1- GSAT-30

2- EOS-01

3- CMS-01

1- GSAT-30: On 17 January 2020, GSAT-30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-251 launch vehicle. It is India's telecommunication satellite and was launched to replace INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

The satellite is configured on ISRO’s enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands.

Launch Mass: 3357 Kg Mission Life: More than 15 years Ariane-5 VA-251 Type of Satellite: Communication Manufacturer: ISRO Owner: ISRO Application: Communication Orbit Type: GSO

2- EOS-01: On 7 November 2020, EOS-01 was successfully launched into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota by PSLV-C49/EOS-01 launch vehicle. It is India's earth observation satellite and is launched for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

Launch Vehicle: PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Type of Satellite: Earth Observation Manufacturer: ISRO Owner: ISRO Application: Disaster Management System Earth Observation Orbit Type: LEO

3- CMS-01: On 17 December 2020, CMS-01 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota by PSLV-C50/CMS-01 launch vehicle. It is India's communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum which includes Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands. It is India's 42nd Communication Satellite.

Mission Life: 7 years Power: 1500 W Launch Vehicle: PSLV-C50/CMS-01 Type of Satellite: Communication Manufacturer: ISRO Owner: ISRO Application: Communication Orbit Type: GSO

Planned Missions of ISRO in the coming years

1- Chandrayan-3:

a. It is expected to launch in 2021 and is a successor to the Chandrayan-2 mission.

b. The mission will attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface and will have Lunar lander and rover.

c. According to ISRO, the total cost of the Chandrayan-3 mission will be more than 600 crores.

2- Gaganyaan:

a. India's first human spaceflight mission is expected to launch in the year 2021.

b. The Gaganyaan orbital vehicle will carry three Indian astronauts to the low earth orbit — an orbit of 2,000km or less — for a period of five to seven days.

c. The spacecraft is jointly made by ISRO and HAL.

3- LUPEX:

a. ISRO's Lunar Polar Exploration Mission in collaboration with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) will be launched in the year 2024.

b. The mission aims at obtaining the actual data related to the quantity and forms of water present on the surface of the Moon to determine the feasibility of utilizing such resources for sustainable space exploration activities in the future.

4- Aditya-L1:

a. It is India's first solar mission and was expected to launch in the year 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch has been delayed and is now expected in the year 2022.

b. The mission aims at studying solar corona in visible and near IR bands.

5- RISAT-1A:

a. It is expected to launch in the year 2021 by ISRO.

b. It is a radar-imaging satellite and will be similar to RISAT-1 satellite in terms of configuration.

c. It is a land-based mission for terrain mapping and analysis of land, ocean and water surface for soil moisture.

6- NISAR:

a. NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is expected to be launched in the year 2022 by ISRO in collaboration with NASA (US Space Agency).

b. It aims at studying global environmental change and natural disasters and will be the first dual-band (L & S) radar imaging satellite.

c. NISAR satellite is likely to be the world's most expensive Earth-imaging satellite to date with an expected cost of $1.5 billion.

d. The mission is expected to have a life of three years.

7- Mangalyaan-2:

a. Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (MOM 2) also called Mangalyaan 2 is expected to launch in the year 2024.

b. It is India's second interplanetary mission to Mars by ISRO.

c. It will consist of an orbiter and may include a lander and a rover.

8- Shukrayaan-1:

a. The inter-planetary mission is expected to launch in the year 2025 by ISRO in collaboration with CNES (National Centre for Space Studies; French Space Agency).

b. It is a proposed mission to study the atmosphere of the planet Venus-- the second planet from Sun and the hottest planet of our solar system.

c. In the year 2018, India and France issued a 'Joint Vision for Space Cooperation'.

Awards received by ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan in 2020

A- ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan is named as 2020 Von Karman Award Recipient by IAA.

About IAA 1- The International Academy of Astronauts (IAA) was founded by Von Karman who was also the first President of the Organization. 2- It was established in the year 1982. 3- The award is given to recognize outstanding lifetime achievements in any of the branches of Science irrespective of the nationality or gender.

B- Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala presented honorary doctorate upon ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan. The Visvesvaraya Technological Univesity situated in Belgaum, Karnataka has conferred the Doctor of Science honorary doctorate to ISRO's Chief.

C- Suryadatta Group of Institutes awarded Surya Bhushan International Award to ISRO's Chairman Dr. K. Sivan.

Centres established by ISRO in 2020

1- As per ISRO Chief Dr. K. Sivan, India's second Spaceport will be built in Thoothukdi, Tamil Nadu. For the said project, the Government of Tamil Nadu has started acquiring 2,300 acres of land in Thoothukdi district of Tamil Nadu.

The said location has been chosen for the project as Earth's rotation provides a boost to the rockets launched in the eastward direction. Upon completion, the Spaceport will handle Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

2- ISRO-NITK inked an MoU to set up Regional Academic Centre for Space-related activities in Surathkal, Karnataka.

As the name suggests, the Regional Academic Centre will facilitate the promotion of space technology activities in the southern region comprising Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

3- India's world-class facility to train astronauts for the country's first human spaceflight mission will be established in three years at Challakere, Karnataka.

For the said project, ISRO has proposed a ₹2,700-crore master plan to create a top infrastructure that will house its young Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC).

4- ISRO SSA Control Centre has been set up within ISTRAC campus at Peenya, Bangalore and is known as NETRA (Network for space object Tracking and Analysis). The control centre will facilitate Space Situational Awareness (SSA) activities in the country.

Patents received by ISRO in 2020

1- On 18 May 2020, ISRO received the patent for Made in India 'Moon Soil' after a wait of almost six years. The patent is valid for 20 years after the date of filing the application-- 15 May 2014.

As a part of Chandrayaan-2 Mission, ISRO had to prepare an artificial moon surface to test Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover.

The inventors are: I. Venugopal, S.A. Kannan, Shamrao, V. Chandra Babu (all from ISRO), S. Anbazhagan, S. Arivazhagan, C.R. Paramasivam, M. Chinnamuthu (all from the Department of Geology, Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu) and K. Muthukkumaran from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

2- On 19 June 2020, ISRO received another patent for LCHG (Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment) to remove sweat in Space flights. The patent was filed by ISRO in February 2016.

The garment will cover the torso and limbs from neck to toe as a single piece lightweight comfort inner wear over which flight suit has to be worn. The LCHGs are used in space, military applications, fire fighting and so on.

The inventors are: Srirangam Siripothu, Saraswathi Kesava Pillai Manu, Reshmi Balachandran and Gurumurthy Chandrasekaran.

