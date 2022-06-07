What Are The New CDS Appointment Rules? Check Details & Powers of Chief Of Defence Staff Here

CDS General Bipin Rawat lost his life in a Chopper Crash last year. Ministry of Defence has issued a gazette notification recently to amend the regulations of three defence forces - the Army, Navy and Air Force. The notice is regarding the appointment of the new Chief of the Defence Staff, a post which has been vacant since December 2021.

A notification has been issued which can be checked through the link below.

Ministry of Defence issues gazette notifications to amend regulations of 3 defence forces related to appointment of Chief of Defence Staff. For appointing CDS the govt may consider officers who are serving as Lt Gen equivalent or General equivalent ...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3leGJB4SD4 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

What is the Notification Denoting Change of Rules?

The notification issued for the Air Force says that the Government is willing to consider an officer who is currently serving as an Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal. Even an officer who has retired in similar ranks but is not yet 62 years of age, can apply for the post of CDS. The notice also mentions that considerations necessary for the public interest will be made.

The notice clearly states that the services of the CDS may be extended “for such period as it may deem necessary subject to a maximum age of 65 years”.

These rules are also called the Air Force (Amendment) Regulations 2022. These rules would come into force from the date of their publication as said by the Government.

Similar notices have been issued for the Army and the Navy as well. They read, “Ministry of Defence issues gazette notifications to amend regulations of 3 defence forces related to the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff. For appointing CDS the govt may consider officers who are serving as Lt Gen equivalent or General equivalent … “

The Defence Ministry has been noting the personal profiles of all military chiefs and commanders-in-chief from the three military services since January 1, 2020. The appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a matter of contemplation for the Government and a hot topic among the top brass of the Indian Military Services.

What is the role of CDS? OR What do the CDS do?

The Chief of Defence Staff is responsible for coordination among the three services in equipment and arms procurement, training and staffing.

He is the principal military advisor to the Defence Minister on matters regarding tri-services. He is also the military advisor to the Nuclear Command Authority.

He also has the power to assign inter-services prioritisation to capital acquisition proposals based on the anticipated budget

His major responsibility lies in bringing such reforms in the functioning of the three services that augment the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces by reducing wasteful expenditure.

Who was General Bipin Rawat?

General Bipin Rawat was India’s first CDS. He was killed in a Mi-17V5 crash near Coonoor on December 8, 2021. This crash was seen as a setback for the ongoing defence reforms in the country. It also raised questions about succession in the armed forces.

