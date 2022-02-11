JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Democracy Index 2021: Check the top and bottom nations, highest-ranked region in the world, India rank, and more

Norway is the most democratic country in the world with an overall score of 9.75 while Afghanistan displaced North Korea as the least democratic country with an overall score of 0.32. Check the complete list released by EIU here.
Created On: Feb 11, 2022 15:20 IST
Modified On: Feb 11, 2022 15:42 IST
Democracy Index 2021: Check top and bottom nations, highest-ranked region in the world, India rank, and More
Democracy Index 2021: Check top and bottom nations, highest-ranked region in the world, India rank, and More

Democracy Index 2021: The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released its report on the state of democracy in 2021 across 165 independent countries and two territories.

The report is based on five findings – electoral process and pluralism, functioning of the government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. The report has been further bifurcated into a full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime, and authoritarian. 

Democracy Index 2021 Highlights: 

1- Norway topped the Democracy Index 2021 with an overall score of 9.75 while Afghanistan displaced North Korea as the least democratic country with an overall score of 0.32. 

2- Norway, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland are the top five nations while the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, North Korea, Myanmar, and Afghanistan are the bottom five nations in the Democracy Index 2021.

3- Since the start of the index in 2006, Latin America recorded the biggest setback in 2021 of any region with the greatest number of countries to have recorded double-digit downgrades. The region’s score across all categories of the index plummeted in 2021. 

4- Zambia, Indonesia, Qatar, Moldova, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Montenegro, Guyana, Uruguay, and, in joint tenth place, the UAE and Singapore are the ten most improved countries in the index. 

5- More than a third of the world’s population lives under authoritarian rule while just 6.4% enjoy full democracy. The global democracy score fell from 5.37 to a new low of 5.28 out of ten. The only equivalent drop since 2006 was in 2010 after the global financial crisis.

6- Asia remains the fourth-ranked region in the Democracy Index 2021, after North America, Western Europe and Latin America. 

7- India ranked 46 on the global index in the flawed democracy category with an overall score of 6.91. It has the lowest score of 5 on political culture and the highest score of 8.67 on electoral process and pluralism. The country scores 6.18 on civil liberties, 7.22 on political participation, and 7.50 on the functioning of government.

8- If we look at the ranking of India's neighbouring countries then China (148), Myanmar (166), and Afghanistan (167) are placed in the Authoritarian category, Bangladesh (75), Bhutan (81), Nepal (101), Pakistan (104) in Hybrid Regime, while Sri Lanka (67) is placed in the Flawed Democracy category. 

Democracy Index 2021: Check Countries & Overall Score

Rank

Country

Overall Score

Full Democracy

1.

Norway

9.75

2.

New Zealand

9.37

3.

Finland

9.27

4.

Sweden

9.26

5.

Iceland

9.18

6.

Denmark

9.09

7.

Ireland

9.00

8.

Taiwan

8.99

9.

Australia

8.90

Switzerland

11.

Netherlands

8.88

12.

Canada

8.87

13.

Uruguay

8.85

14.

Luxembourg

8.68

15.

Germany

8.67

16.

South Korea

8.16

17.

Japan

8.15

18.

United Kingdom

8.10

19.

Mauritius

8.08

20.

Austria

8.07

Costa Rica

Flawed Democracy

22.

France

7.99

23.

Israel

7.97

24.

Spain

7.94

25.

Chile

7.92

26.

USA

7.85

27.

Estonia

7.84

28.

Portugal

7.82

29.

Czech Republic

7.74

30.

Botswana

7.73

31.

Italy

7.68

32.

Cabo Verde

7.65

33.

Malta

7.57

34.

Greece

7.56

35.

Slovenia

7.54

36.

Belgium

7.51

37.

Cyprus

7.43

38.

Latvia

7.31

39.

Malaysia

7.24

40.

Lithuania

7.18

41.

Trinidad and Tobago

7.16

42.

Jamaica

7.13

43.

Timor-Leste

7.06

44.

South Africa

7.05

45.

Slovakia

7.03

46.

India

6.91

47.

Brazil

6.86

48.

Panama

6.85

49.

Suriname

6.82

50.

Argentina

6.81

51.

Poland

6.80

52.

Indonesia

6.71

53.

Bulgaria

6.64

54.

Philippines

6.62

55.

Namibia

6.52

56.

Croatia

6.50

Ghana

Hungary

59.

Colombia

6.48

60.

Dominican Republic

6.45

61.

Romania

6.43

62.

Mongolia

6.42

63.

Serbia

6.36

64.

Lesotho

6.30

65.

Guyana

6.25

66.

Singapore

6.23

67.

Sri Lanka

6.14

68.

Albania

6.11

69.

Moldova

6.10

Papua New Guinea

71.

Peru

6.09

72.

Thailand

6.04

73.

North Macedonia

6.03

74.

Montenegro

6.02

Hybrid Regime

75.

Bangladesh

5.99

Tunisia

77.

Paraguay

5.86

78.

Malawi

5.74

79.

El Salvador

5.72

Zambia

81.

Bhutan

5.71

Ecuador

83.

Madagascar

5.70

84.

Fiji

5.61

85.

Hong Kong

5.60

86.

Mexico

5.57

Ukraine

88.

Senegal

5.53

89.

Armenia

5.49

90.

Liberia

5.43

91.

Georgia

5.12

92.

Honduras

5.10

Tanzania

94.

Kenya

5.05

95.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

5.04

Morocco

97.

Sierra Leone

4.97

98.

Bolivia

4.65

99.

Guatemala

4.62

100.

Uganda

4.48

101.

Gambia

4.41

Nepal

103.

Turkey

4.35

104.

Pakistan

4.31

105.

Côte d'Ivoire

4.22

106.

Benin

4.19

107.

Nigeria

4.11

108.

Mauritania

4.03

Authoritarian

109.

Palestine

3.94

110.

Kuwait

3.91

111.

Burkina Faso

3.84

Lebanon

113.

Algeria

3.77

114.

Qatar

3.65

115.

Kyrgyz Republic

3.62

116.

Iraq

3.51

Mozambique

118.

Jordan

3.49

119.

Haiti

3.48

Mali

121.

Gabon

3.40

122.

Angola

3.37

123.

Ethiopia

3.30

124.

Russia

3.24

125.

Niger

3.22

126.

Comoros

3.20

127.

Rwanda

3.10

128.

Eswatini

3.08

Kazakhstan

130.

Oman

3.00

131.

Vietnam

2.94

132.

Egypt

2.93

133.

Zimbabwe

2.92

134.

Cambodia

2.90

UAE

136.

Togo

2.80

137.

Congo (Brazzaville)

2.79

138.

Guinea-Bissau

2.75

139.

Djibouti

2.74

140.

Nicaragua

2.69

141.

Azerbaijan

2.68

142.

Cuba

2.59

143.

Cameroon

2.56

144.

Bahrain

2.52

145.

Sudan

2.47

146.

Belarus

2.41

147.

Guinea

2.28

148.

China

2.21

149.

Burundi

2.13

150.

Uzbekistan

2.12

151.

Venezuela

2.11

152.

Saudi Arabia

2.08

153.

Eritrea

2.03

154.

Libya

1.95

Iran

Yemen

157.

Tajiskistan

1.94

158.

Equitorial Gunea

1.92

159.

Laos

1.77

160.

Chad

1.67

161.

Turkmenistan

1.66

162.

Syria

1.43

Central African Republic

164.

Democratic Republic of Congo

1.40

165.

North Korea

1.08

166.

Myanmar

1.02

167.

Afghanistan

0.32

