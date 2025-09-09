Difference Between President and Vice President in India

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Discover the key difference between the President and Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election. Learn about difference between the President and Vice President roles, powers and election process. 

Who is the President of India?

The President of India is the Head of State and the highest constitutional authority. The President represents the unity of the nation, commands the armed forces, and is responsible for key decisions like assenting to bills, appointing the Prime Minister, Governors, and Judges, and handling emergencies.

Who is the Vice President of India?

The Vice President is the second-highest constitutional office. The main function is to serve as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament). The Vice President also acts as the Acting President if the President’s seat falls vacant until a new election is held.

Difference Between President and Vice President

Aspect

President

Vice President

Position

Head of State; highest constitutional post

Deputy head; second-highest post

Role

Symbol of nation, exercises constitutional powers

Presides over Rajya Sabha; assists President

Election Process

Elected by Electoral College (MPs + MLAs of states & UTs)

Elected by MPs (Lok Sabha + Rajya Sabha only)

Term of Office

5 years, re-election possible

5 years, re-election possible

Succession

Vice President becomes Acting President in case of vacancy

Vacancy filled by fresh election

Powers

Executive powers: appointments, emergencies, assents bills

Legislative powers: presides over Rajya Sabha

Importance

Represents India globally & nationally

Ensures smooth functioning of Parliament’s Upper House

Who Conducts the Election of President and Vice President?

The President’s election is conducted by the Election Commission of India with an Electoral College including MPs and MLAs. The Vice President’s election is also conducted by the Election Commission, but only MPs (both houses) vote.

Who Has More Power – President or Vice President?

The President has more authority as the constitutional head and executive leader of the nation. The Vice President has limited powers, mostly restricted to parliamentary functions.

Can the Vice President Become the President?

Yes, if the President’s office becomes vacant due to resignation, death, removal, or inability to act, the Vice President automatically takes charge as the Acting President until a new President is elected.

Who Can Remove the President and Vice President?

The President can be removed only by the process of impeachment. The Vice President can be removed by a resolution of the Rajya Sabha, passed by a majority and agreed to by the Lok Sabha.

