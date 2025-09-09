Difference Between President and Vice President in India

Who is the President of India? The President of India is the Head of State and the highest constitutional authority. The President represents the unity of the nation, commands the armed forces, and is responsible for key decisions like assenting to bills, appointing the Prime Minister, Governors, and Judges, and handling emergencies. Who is the Vice President of India? The Vice President is the second-highest constitutional office. The main function is to serve as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament). The Vice President also acts as the Acting President if the President’s seat falls vacant until a new election is held. Difference Between President and Vice President Aspect President Vice President Position Head of State; highest constitutional post Deputy head; second-highest post Role Symbol of nation, exercises constitutional powers Presides over Rajya Sabha; assists President Election Process Elected by Electoral College (MPs + MLAs of states & UTs) Elected by MPs (Lok Sabha + Rajya Sabha only) Term of Office 5 years, re-election possible 5 years, re-election possible Succession Vice President becomes Acting President in case of vacancy Vacancy filled by fresh election Powers Executive powers: appointments, emergencies, assents bills Legislative powers: presides over Rajya Sabha Importance Represents India globally & nationally Ensures smooth functioning of Parliament’s Upper House

Who Conducts the Election of President and Vice President? The President’s election is conducted by the Election Commission of India with an Electoral College including MPs and MLAs. The Vice President’s election is also conducted by the Election Commission, but only MPs (both houses) vote. Who Has More Power – President or Vice President? The President has more authority as the constitutional head and executive leader of the nation. The Vice President has limited powers, mostly restricted to parliamentary functions. Can the Vice President Become the President? Yes, if the President’s office becomes vacant due to resignation, death, removal, or inability to act, the Vice President automatically takes charge as the Acting President until a new President is elected. Who Can Remove the President and Vice President?