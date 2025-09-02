What is Doctor of bones is called?

Doctor of bones is called: A doctor of bones is called an Orthopedic doctor or Orthopedist. They are medical specialists who diagnose and treat problems related to bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. If someone has a fracture, joint pain, or any bone injury, they usually visit an orthopedic doctor.

Orthopedic Surgeon

An Orthopedic Surgeon is a doctor who not only treats bone diseases but also performs surgery. For example, if someone breaks their leg or needs a joint replacement, an orthopedic surgeon is the one who operates.

Pediatric Orthopedic Doctor

Children often face bone problems such as knock knees, flat feet, or bone growth issues. A Pediatric Orthopedic Doctor specializes in treating bone problems in kids.

Difference Between Orthopedic and Rheumatologist

While orthopedic doctors focus on bones, fractures, and surgeries, a Rheumatologist deals more with joint pain, arthritis, and autoimmune bone diseases. Both treat bone and joint problems but in different ways.