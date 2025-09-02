What is Doctor of bones is called?

Doctor of bones is called: A doctor of bones is called an Orthopedic doctor or Orthopedist. They are medical specialists who diagnose and treat problems related to bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. If someone has a fracture, joint pain, or any bone injury, they usually visit an orthopedic doctor.
Orthopedic Surgeon
An Orthopedic Surgeon is a doctor who not only treats bone diseases but also performs surgery. For example, if someone breaks their leg or needs a joint replacement, an orthopedic surgeon is the one who operates.
Pediatric Orthopedic Doctor
Children often face bone problems such as knock knees, flat feet, or bone growth issues. A Pediatric Orthopedic Doctor specializes in treating bone problems in kids.
Difference Between Orthopedic and Rheumatologist
While orthopedic doctors focus on bones, fractures, and surgeries, a Rheumatologist deals more with joint pain, arthritis, and autoimmune bone diseases. Both treat bone and joint problems but in different ways.
Interesting Facts About Orthopedic Doctors
1. Origin of the Word Orthopedic
The word “Orthopedic” comes from the Greek words “ortho” (straight) and “pais” (child). In history, orthopedics mainly focused on correcting children’s bone deformities, but today it covers all ages.
2. They Treat More Than Just Bones
Orthopedic doctors don’t just deal with broken bones. They also treat ligaments, tendons, joints, muscles, and even spine problems, making them specialists in the entire musculoskeletal system.
3. Orthopedic Surgeons Perform Complex Operations
From spinal surgeries to hip and knee replacements, orthopedic surgeons handle some of the most advanced surgeries in medicine. They help people walk again after serious injuries.
4. Pediatric Orthopedics Is a Separate Branch
Children need special bone care because their bodies are still growing. Pediatric orthopedists treat conditions like clubfoot, scoliosis, and growth plate injuries, ensuring healthy bone development.
5. Orthopedic and Rheumatology Work Together
Sometimes bone problems are caused by diseases like arthritis or autoimmune disorders. In such cases, orthopedic doctors and rheumatologists work together to provide the best treatment.
