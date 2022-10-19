Don’t tell us you haven’t tried these exciting math riddles yet!

Math is a subject that is known for breaking friendships. Enter a classroom where every child works and plays merrily, and you will find a strange competitive vibe in the math lecture. Math divides the classroom into three sections, the Archimedes-level experts, the ones jealous of the first type, and those who scribble masterpieces in their notebooks.







Try these fun math riddles.

Ready with your answers? Check them out here!

Math Riddle 1:

If the zookeeper had 100 pairs of animals in her zoo and if two pairs of babies are born for each and every one of the original animals, and then sadly 23 animals don’t survive, how many animals do you have left in total?







Answer 1:

977 animals (100×2 = 200; 200+800 = 1000; 1000-23 = 977)









Math Riddle 2:

If you place three matches on a table and then tell a friend to add two more matches to make eight, how can he do so?

Answer 2:

Create the Roman numeral five out of two matches and add it to the three to make a Roman numeral eight.













Math Riddle 3:

When Mitch was 6 years old, his little sister, Lila, was half his age. If Mitch is 40 years old today, how old is Lila?

Answer 3:

She is 37 years old.















Math Riddle 4:

A man is twice as old as his little sister. He is also half as old as their dad. Over a period of 50 years, the age of the sister will become half of their dad’s age. What is the age of the man now?







Answer 4:

He is 50 years old.

These math riddles may remind you of your strict math teacher!