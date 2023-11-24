Earth Receives First Laser Message From 16 Million Km From Deep Space, Know Significance

In a groundbreaking achievement, Earth has received laser-beamed communication from a distance of 16 million kilometers (10 million miles). This is the longest demonstration of optical communications ever achieved. NASA states that the distance is around 40 times farther than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Abi Biswas, project technologist for DSOC at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said, "Receiving first light is a tremendous achievement. The deep space laser photons from DSOC's flight transceiver aboard Psyche were successfully detected by ground equipment. We could also convey data, implying that we may interchange 'bits of light' from and to deep space."