ECS Sweden T10 2023: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Points Table, Standings & More

ECS Sweden T10 2023: The European Cricket Series is here with another exciting cricket championship. Fill the void left by the conclusion of the T20 IPL with the even shorter and thrilling T10 ECS Sweden 2023.

The championship will be held from 5 June 2023 to 16 June 2023. 11 teams are participating in the tournament and will play 59 matches. All games will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden. Check here the list of teams, full squads, match schedule and current standings of the ECN Sweden T10 2023.

ECS Sweden T10 2023: List of Teams and Squads

Alby Zalmi

Abdullah Sharif, Advait Dhabe, Aman Momand, Aman Zahid, Azam Khalil, Basir Sahebi, Bilal Khattak, Fareed Khan, Hamza Baig, Ismaeel Zia, Javid Dawoodzai, Kamran Rashid, Kashif Ali, Lemar Momand, Mashal Khan, Muhammad Khattak, Muhammad Zeeshan, Murtaza Syed, Nalin De Silva, Niclas Rajakulage, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Saad Anis, Saad Nawaz, Sabawoon Nazari, Sami Khalil, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Shahed Ali, Shawkat Kamran, Usman Jabbar, Zabihullah Niazy, Zia Alozai

Jinnah CC Stockholm

Adibullah Adibullah, Azeem Amin, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Jamal Nasir, Kamran Zia, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Waqqas, Musab Zia, Sameer Khan, Shahzad Ali, Sharjeel Sadaqat, Taj Hussain, Tasaduq Hussain, Usman Hafeez, Waqar Hassan

Stockholm CC

Abhishek Mathur, Apoorva Palan, Archan Vaidya, Ashwin Albert, Ashwin Amalraj, Avinash Upadhyaya, Chenna Nali, Daniel Kumpati, Deepjagan Singh, Himanshu Patel, Joshua Kumpati, Jyotimoi Saikia, Kaushik Vats, Kshyatisekhar Panda, Kunal Panchal, Lagan Sandhu, Manoj Tomar, Pankaj Kaul, Rajesh Lal, Rakesh Kumar, Santhosh Yadlapalli, Shiva Arsi, Vinod Chalindra, Waleed Rasheed, Yashas Paralath

Hammarby

Abdul Abdullah, Aftab Ahmad, Ahmad Khan, Anas Tanveer, Arslan Ali, Assadullah Javed, Azam Mohammad, Essa Farooq, Faizan Mian, Farhan Ali, Haseeb Shah, Humaiz Javed, Imran Ullah, Javed Ahmed, Kamran Khan, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Munir, Rahel Khan, Rashid Qazi, Sadat Sidiqi, Sajid Ahmad, Syed Faizan, Wasim Malik

Marsta

Ajmal Raza, Amjad Khawaja, Arif Hossain, Arslan Atta, Fahad Waqas, Hamid Sulehri, Humayun Jyoti, Islam Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Muhammad Usman, Nazmul Hashan, Piyal Rehman, Shahid Mustafa, Share Ali, Sohail Khan, Sweed Ullah, Waqas Anis, Waqas Haider, Zairi Baig

Kista CC

Ahsan Mehmood, Archit Dhupar, Awais Shah, Basharat Ali, Bilal Alam, Bilal Riaz, Faizan Ul Haq, Farhan Anwar, Ghazzal Mehdi, Hamid Ali, Hamza Imran, Hamza Iqbal, Ikram Ul Haq, Junaid Azam, Maqoos Badar, Md Abdul Kader, Mehtab Khan, Moghees Hassan, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Anser, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Waqar, Muneeb Hussain, Naeem Khan, Noman Jan, Rizwan Baig, Shahid Nawaz, Sumsam Khan, Umair Khalid

Stockholm Tigers

Abdul Mannan, Afzal Hossain, Ahmed Kawser, Akash Islam, Anik Ahmed, Ashraful Alam, Asif Ferdoush, Atikur Rahman, Azm Monjur, Faruk Ahmed, Firoz Ahbab, Hasnain Sabbih, Joydip Paul, Kaiser Azad, Mohammad Chowdhury, Mohammad Muktadir, Rizvi Hoque, Roni Gupta, Sajjat Hosen, Sami Alamgir, Shahadatul Islam, Shajahan Mrida, Shakil Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Shubha Rakshit, Sifat Rouf, Sukanta Sutradhar, Yusuf Sazid

Kristianstad

Abdul Zaheer, Akmal Popal, Farhad Sahak, Farid Zahir, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Ibrahim Zahiri, Ihsanullah Wafa, Niamatullah Musleh, Noman Zaheer, Nyazwali Sahil, Sajid Khan, Samiulhaq Gujer, Sardar Saak, Zaheer Qarebullah

Seaside

Amit Jain, Ananthu Satheesh, Anil Gadariya, Arfan Arif, Ashiq Hussain, Dineshram Muthaiyan, Gautam Bharti, Hamad Ahmed, Harinder Koranga, Jithin Ismail, Kiran Patibandla, Malik Junaid, Manikandan Sekar, Manu Sankar, Manuj Jadvest, Mujtaba Hakim, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Prasanna Raghavendran, Prassana Kelkar, Sachin Karunakar, Sahibzad Abdul Haq, Shafaat Ali Syed, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Umair Chaudhry, Zawwar Hussain

Huddinge

Akmal Zuwak, Bakht Pervaiz, Farhad Momand, Hameed Ahmadzai, Hameed Zuwak, Hamid Khan Kakakhail, Ilham Ali, Imal Zuwak, Kamran Momand, Kochai Malak, Muhammad Zafar, Najeeb Ullah, Nasim khan, Nasir Iqbal, Naveed Ahmed, Omran Zazai, Rashid Khan, Rohullah Safi, Saeed Ahmed, Samiullah Ramani, Sani Basharkar, Shahab Zafar, Suliman Momand, Tariq Zuwak, Tasal Mosaze, Wakil Jalali, Yaseen Khan

SIKIF

Abrar Ahmad, Adnan Nazir, Amit Panghal, Ankit Gupta, Bilal Ahmad, Imran Saeed, Irfan Nazir, Malik Zafar, Mubarak Hussain, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Sarmad Imtiaz, Shoaib Gul, Usman Awan, Usman Rafique, Vishal Gujarpatil, Zahin Rashid

ECS Sweden T10 Sweden 2023 Streaming

Five games will be played every day in the group stage. All games will be streamed on European Cricket Network all over the world. Indian fans can watch the games on FanCode.

ECS Sweden T10 Sweden 2023 Schedule

11 teams will play a total of 59 matches in ECS Sweden T10 2023.

The championship will proceed as per a single round-robin format, with all teams slotted into a single group. Each team will face the other 10 teams once during the group stage. It will be followed by the playoffs and the finals. Five games will be played per day in the group stage. All games will be streamed on European Cricket Network across the world. Indian fans can catch all games on FanCode.