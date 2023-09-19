Elon Musk's X, formerly called as Twitter, could go behind paywall for all users. Here's everything you need to know!

Elon Musk had a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister. In that conversation, he mentioned that in order to counter bots, the only way left is to add a payment system to the platform.

"We're moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system," the billionaire said.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss has always expressed that the right solution to get rid of fake accounts and bots on X, formerly Twitter, is to begin to search for verification. Ever since the man took over Twitter, he has incessantly looked to incentivize users to make payments for better service, which, at present is known as X Premium.

Through the attempt, the paid subscribers were provided with additional features, such as enhanced visibility and longer posts on the social media platform.

ALSO READ: Who is Linda Yaccarino? Twitter's new CEO appointed by the company's owner, Elon Musk

However, this does not mean that users are not provided with the option of making use of the platform for free.

While it can be assumed that the motive behind putting the platform behind a paywall can clearly be indicated to the financial interests of the platform, Elon Musk clarifies the air by saying that the motive is to tackle bots.

He expresses this by saying "A bot costs a fraction of a penny". However, "if somebody even has to pay a few dollars or something, some minor amount, the effective cost to bots is very high", he further added.

ALSO READ: Threads vs Twitter: Know the key differences

The costs

At present, the cost of X Premium is $8 (£6.50) in the United States. The price varies across countries.

Musk further said that currently, he is currently finding cheaper options for the users.

"We're actually going to come up with a lower tier pricing. So we just want it to be just a small amount of money," Musk said.

"This is a longer discussion, but in my view, this is actually the only defense against vast armies of bots," he further added.

A risk, however, says that putting the platform behind a paywall may actually lead to the loss of a substantial amount of its users. That further could lead to a decline in the advertising revenue, which is actually at present accounting for a major chunk of the income of the company.

The conversation of Musk with the Prime Minister of Israel also talked about antisemitism on the platform.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter has been accused of not acting enough to cease antisemitic content. It is the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) campaign group that accused the platform.

At the beginning of the month, he expressed that X would sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)to actually "clear the platform's name."

Elon Musk reiterated in his word with Mr. Netanyahu that he is "against antisemitism".

On this, Mr. Netanyahu said, "I hope you find within the confines of the First Amendment, the ability to stop not only antisemitism... but any collective hatred of people that antisemitism represents."

"I know you're committed to that" he further added.

ALSO READ: [Latest] Elon Musk Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

ALSO READ: Who is Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja, the new CFO of Elon Musk’s Tesla?