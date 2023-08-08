Who is Indian-Origin Vaibhav Taneja, the new CFO of Elon Musk’s Tesla?

The electric car giant Tesla in its recent announcement has confirmed the appointment of Vaibhav Taneja as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Indian origin Taneja has succeeded Zachary Kirkhorn, who shared his exit from the company on his LinkedIn profile. This transition was officially registered on Friday, defining and shaping a new chapter of Tesla’s financial leadership.

This article will help you know more about Vaibhav Taneja, his journey and more

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

The 45-year-old Vaibhav Taneja is neither a new face nor a new name for Tesla. Originally from India, Vaibhav is a commerce graduate from Delhi University. Before joining Tesla in 2017, he worked with Pricewaterhouse Coopers for almost 17 years. His experience aligns well with the field of technology, retail, and communication sectors.

Vaibhav became part of Tesla in 2017. In a short span of 2 years, Vaibhav took the position of top accounting person at Tesla in 2019. His robust foundation in financial practices and principles also rewarded him with a big role in Tesla’s Indian branch.

Vaibhav Taneja’s Journey With Tesla

A slew of posts with increasing responsibility have characterised Taneja's career at Tesla. He started with the position of Corporate Controller in May 2018, and due to his dedication and skill, he was promoted to CAO in March 2019. His responsibility for maintaining Tesla's financial integrity was highlighted by the fact that his portfolio included the crucial areas of financial reporting, tax compliance, and internal controls.

Taneja has a longer history with Tesla as he helped SolarCity Corporation, a maker of solar panels that Tesla purchased in 2016 as a financial expert. He handled a variety of positions in accounting and finance during his time at SolarCity, showcasing his adaptability and versatility in a fast-paced corporate environment.

Vaibhav’s appointment as a CFO is both a strategic choice and a reflection of his performance and competency. His finance management is predicted to be essential in guiding the company's financial path as Tesla deals with the complexities of the quickly changing electric vehicle industry. On the other hand, there is no reason cited by Tesla regarding Kirkhorn's departure. Also, according to the filing related to the matter at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he will continue to work at Tesla to assist with the transition through the end of this year.