7 Facts about shooter Avani Lekhara - First Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics

On 30 August 2021, shooter Avani Lekhara won India's first gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

She finished with a world record-equalling a total of 249.6. It is also a new Paralympic record.

Abhinav Bindra was one of the first to congratulate Lekhara on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulate her and tweeted

7 Facts about Shooter Avani Lekhara

1. Shooter Avani Lekhara is from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Completed her Higher Education in Law from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.

2. Shooter Avani Lekhara is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

3. When Lekhara was 11, she suffered a life-changing car accident. She began shooting six years past when her father brought her to a shooting range.

According to Lekhara "Summer vacations 2015, my father took me to the shooting range. I shot some shots and they were pretty OK. So I just started as a hobby, and here I am."

4. She took the sport seriously and was inspired after reading a book by Indian Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra.

5. In 2015, she began shooting at Jagatpura Sports Complex in Jaipur, India. Her father encouraged her to choose a sport and initially, she tried both shooting and archery.

6. She made her international debut in 2017 at the World Cup in Al Ain, UAE. In 2019, she was named Most Promising Paralympic Athlete by the GoSports Foundation in India.

7. Avani Lekhara's hobbies are listening to music, watching films, and television, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.

Avani Lekhara's victory is a history in itself and also motivates those who are thinking of taking up a sport or a para-sport. She said "When you are a para-athlete, people start judging you. To live with a disability is a victory in itself."

