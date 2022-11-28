Feeling bored? Presenting some exciting math riddles for you!

If there is anything that breaks monotony is a challenge. Challenges are what make life tough, but fun too. Imagine a life, smooth and simple, with everything beautiful and merry. While you may be craving such a life right now, remember, nothing grows in your comfort zone. Pleasures in life make you feel good, but prolonged periods of such pleasures make life dull and boring.

If you are feeling bored and all dull, here are some exciting math riddles to cheer you up!

Math Riddle 1:

Using only addition, add eight 8s to get the number 1,000.

Math Riddle 2:

Rhea added six to eleven and got five. Why is this correct?

Math Riddle 3:

You know 2 + 2 comes to the same as 2 x 2. Now find a set of three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied.









Eager to know the answers? Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

Using only addition, add eight 8s to get the number 1,000.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000. This is the kind of number riddle you can work out with times tables, or by simple logic. First, get as close to 1,000 as you can (888). From there, it’s easy to figure out the rest.







Math Riddle 2:

Rhea added six to eleven and got five. Why is this correct?







Answer 2:

When it is 11 a.m., adding six hours makes it 5 p.m.









Math Riddle 3:

You know 2 + 2 comes to the same as 2 x 2. Now find a set of three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied.

Answer:

The three different whole numbers whose sum is equal to their total when multiplied are 1, 2, and 3.

Math can be super fun at times! Don't believe us? Try these math riddles.