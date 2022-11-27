Math can be super fun at times! Don't believe us? Try these math riddles.

We all are different. We come from different nationalities, belong to different families, have different degrees, come from different professional walks of life, look different, and enjoy different stories in life.

Yet, what makes almost all of us unite, is our mutual "hate" and "fear" toward the subject of math.

We regret the extreme thought, but math indeed is a tough subject.

Well, today we are here to change this thought. Math is a tough subject, but it can be tough too.

Don't believe us? Here are some exciting math riddles that may change your perception of math.

Are you ready?











Math Riddle 1:

I have a calculator that can display ten digits. How many different ten-digit numbers can I type using just the 0-9 keys once each, and moving from one keypress to the next using the knight’s move in chess? (In chess, the knight moves in an L-shape—one square up and two across, two squares down and one across, two squares up and one across, and other like combinations.)









Math Riddle 2:

An insurance salesman walks up to a house and knocks on the door. A woman answers, and he asks her how many children she has and how old they are. She says I will give you a hint. If you multiply the 3 children’s ages, you get 36. He says this is not enough information. So she gives him the 2nd hint. If you add up the children’s ages, the sum is the number on the house next door. He goes next door and looks at house number (13) and says this is still not enough information. So she says she’ll give him one last hint which is that her oldest of the 3 plays piano. Why would he need to go back to get the last hint after seeing the number on the house next door?









Math Riddle 3:

What is the smallest whole number that is equal to seven times the sum of its digits?

Eager to know the answers? Here you go!











ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

I have a calculator that can display ten digits. How many different ten-digit numbers can I type using just the 0-9 keys once each, and moving from one keypress to the next using the knight’s move in chess? (In chess, the knight moves in an L-shape—one square up and two across, two squares down and one across, two squares up and one across, and other like combinations.)









Answer 1:

You can form the numbers 5034927618 and 5038167294. You can also form their reverses: 8167294305 and 4927618305. Hence four different numbers can be made.







Math Riddle 2:

An insurance salesman walks up to a house and knocks on the door. A woman answers, and he asks her how many children she has and how old they are. She says I will give you a hint. If you multiply the 3 children’s ages, you get 36. He says this is not enough information. So she gives him the 2nd hint. If you add up the children’s ages, the sum is the number on the house next door. He goes next door and looks at house number (13) and says this is still not enough information. So she says she’ll give him one last hint which is that her oldest of the 3 plays piano. Why would he need to go back to get the last hint after seeing the number on the house next door?

Answer 2:

After the first hint, there are several different options. When he realizes the sum is 13, the answer is one of two possibilities. The third hint indicates there is an “oldest” daughter. Since one of the two options includes older twins (1 + 6 + 6 = 13) and the other includes young twins (2 + 2 + 9 = 13), the daughters must be 2, 2, and 9.









Math Riddle 3:

What is the smallest whole number that is equal to seven times the sum of its digits?









Answer 3:

The two-digit number ab stands for 10a + b since the first digit represents 10s and the second represents units. If 10a + b = 7(a + b), then 10a + b = 7a + 7b, and so 3a = 6b, or, more simply, a = 2b. That is, the second digit must be twice the first. The smallest possible number is 21

These math riddles may require you to call your school math teacher!