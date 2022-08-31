Filmfare Awards 2022: Check complete Winners List

67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Talented Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare Award 2022 best actor for his cricket drama ‘83’ at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. While Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor (female) went to Kriti Sanon for her role in the movie ‘Mimi’. The starry night that commemorated the milestones achieved by the film industry, the bars set by the filmmakers, and the acting prowess shown by the artists in the industry has finally come to an end. 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 were enlightening as well as credited for bringing some of the biggest industry stars together on one stage.

Check Filmfare Awards 2022 winners list below along with the category and the movies they have been awarded for.

Filmfare Awards 2022 Date

67th Filmfare Awards 2022 was held on August 30, 2022. The Awards honored the best Indian Hindi-language films of 2021. Filmfare Awards 2022 were held at Jio World Centre. The awards will be broadcasted on September 9, 2022, on Colors TV.

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor

Filmfare Award 2202 for the Best Actor went to powerhouse Ranveer Singh for his performance in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ movie. The cricket drama was based on India winning its first World Cup in 1983.

Victory! ❤️#RanveerSingh looks elated as he poses with the Award for the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Popular) for #83 at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022.#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/tsxXVb61dK — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 31, 2022

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Film

Filmfare Award 2022 for Best film went to Shershaah. The movie narrated the story of the Indian Army’s brave soldier Captain Vikram Batra who made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to win a key position from the hands of the enemy during the Kargil War.

Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List

Winner Category Movie Shershaah Best Film Shershaah Sardar Udham Best Film (Critics) Sardar Udham Ranveer Singh Best Actor in Leading Role 83 Vicky Kaushal Best Actor (Critics) 83 Kriti Sanon Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) Mimi Vidya Balan Best Actress (Critics) Sherni Vishnuvardhan Best Director Shershaah Pankaj Tripathi Best Actor in a Supporting Role (male) Mimi Sai Tamhankar Best Actor in a Supporting Role (female) Mimi Tanishk Baghchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose Best Music Album Shershaah Kausar Munir Best Lyrics Lehra Do (83) B Praak Best Playback Singer (Male) Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah) Asees Kaur Best Playback Singer (Female) Rataan Lambiyan (Shershaah) Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues Best Action Shershaah Shantanu Moitra Best Background Score Sardar Udham Vijay Ganguly Best Choreography Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re) Avik Mukhopadhyay Best Cinematography Sardar Udham Veera Kapur EE Best Costume Sardar Udham A Sreekar Prasad Best Editing Shershaah Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich Best Production Design Sardar Udham Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal Best Sound Design Sardar Udham Superb/Bojp Main Road Post NY VFXWAALA Edit FX Studios Best VFX Sardar Udham Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover Best Dialogue Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah Best Screenplay Sardar Udham Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape Best Story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Filmfare Awards: Background

Filmfare Awards are the annual awards that honour the artistic and technical assistance in the Hindi-language film industry of India. The awards were first introduced by the Filmfare magazine of The Times Group in 1954, the same year as the National Awards.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List: Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest, first Asian in top 3