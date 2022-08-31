Filmfare Awards 2022: Check complete Winners List

Filmfare Awards 2022 winners list is given below with the category and the movies the winners have been awarded for.
Filmfare Awards 2022 winners list
Filmfare Awards 2022 winners list

67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Talented Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh won the Filmfare Award 2022 best actor for his cricket drama ‘83’ at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. While Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor (female) went to Kriti Sanon for her role in the movie ‘Mimi’. The starry night that commemorated the milestones achieved by the film industry, the bars set by the filmmakers, and the acting prowess shown by the artists in the industry has finally come to an end. 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 were enlightening as well as credited for bringing some of the biggest industry stars together on one stage.

Check Filmfare Awards 2022 winners list below along with the category and the movies they have been awarded for.

Filmfare Awards 2022 Date

67th Filmfare Awards 2022 was held on August 30, 2022. The Awards honored the best Indian Hindi-language films of 2021. Filmfare Awards 2022 were held at Jio World Centre. The awards will be broadcasted on September 9, 2022, on Colors TV.

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor

Filmfare Award 2202 for the Best Actor went to powerhouse Ranveer Singh for his performance in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ movie. The cricket drama was based on India winning its first World Cup in 1983.

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Film

Filmfare Award 2022 for Best film went to Shershaah. The movie narrated the story of the Indian Army’s brave soldier Captain Vikram Batra who made the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to win a key position from the hands of the enemy during the Kargil War.

Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List

Winner

Category

Movie

Shershaah

Best Film

Shershaah

Sardar Udham

Best Film (Critics)

Sardar Udham

Ranveer Singh

Best Actor in Leading Role

83

Vicky Kaushal

Best Actor (Critics)

83

Kriti Sanon

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Mimi

Vidya Balan

Best Actress (Critics)

Sherni

Vishnuvardhan

Best Director

Shershaah

Pankaj Tripathi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (male)

Mimi

Sai Tamhankar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (female)

Mimi

Tanishk Baghchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose

Best Music Album

Shershaah

Kausar Munir

Best Lyrics

Lehra Do (83)

B Praak

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)

Asees Kaur

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Rataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues

Best Action

Shershaah

Shantanu Moitra

Best Background Score

Sardar Udham

Vijay Ganguly

Best Choreography

Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Avik Mukhopadhyay

Best Cinematography

Sardar Udham

Veera Kapur EE

Best Costume

Sardar Udham

A Sreekar Prasad

Best Editing

Shershaah

Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich

Best Production Design

Sardar Udham

Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal

Best Sound Design

Sardar Udham

Superb/Bojp Main Road Post NY VFXWAALA Edit FX Studios

Best VFX

Sardar Udham

Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover

Best Dialogue

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah

Best Screenplay

Sardar Udham

Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape

Best Story

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Filmfare Awards: Background

Filmfare Awards are the annual awards that honour the artistic and technical assistance in the Hindi-language film industry of India. The awards were first introduced by the Filmfare magazine of The Times Group in 1954, the same year as the National Awards.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022 List: Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest, first Asian in top 3

FAQ

Who has won Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor?

Filmfare Award 2202 for the Best Actor went to Ranveer Singh for his performance in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ movie.

Who won Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor (Female)?

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Actor (female) went to Kriti Sanon for her role in the movie ‘Mimi’.

Filmfare Award 2022 Best Film has been won by?

Filmfare Award 2022 for Best film went to Shershaah.

When will be Filmfare Award 2022 broadcast on TV?

67th Filmfare Awards 2022 will be broadcasted on September 9, 2022, on Colors TV.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next