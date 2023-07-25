You have really sharp eyes if you can find a magnifying glass in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles test the visual skills of the readers by asking them to spot a hidden object in the image.

Not only are these puzzles entertaining, but they also enhance focus and attention to detail. They sharpen the readers' observational skills by asking them to carefully examine the image and pick out the hidden object.

They are fun and challenging at the same time. The answers to such challenging puzzles are often fairly simple and easy to locate.

Practising such challenges on a daily basis helps you think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems. Also, it is one of the best ways to improve your critical thinking skills.

It also helps prevent cognitive decline in adults.

If you are a fan of seek and find puzzles, you’ll find this challenge interesting.

Let’s begin!

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find 3 Mistakes in the Picture in 9 Seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Magnifying Glass in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, a balcony scene is presented in which two kids can be seen along with their dad working on potting plants.

A cat, a dog, and a bird are also seen.

The challenge presented to the readers is simple.

You have to find a magnifying glass lying somewhere in the image within 5 seconds.

Can you do it?

Focus your eyes and mind on the image, and see if you can spot the magnifying glass within the time limit.

All the best!

This simple challenge tests your observation skills.

Have you spotted the magnifying glass?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Zoom in on the image to see if that helps.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the magnifying glass on the balcony by now.

If you are unable to spot the magnifying glass within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Magnifying Glass in 5 Seconds - Solution

The magnifying glass can be spotted on the right side of the picture.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

