How Smart are you? Prove it by Finding the Missing Number (“?”) to this Math Puzzle of a Visual Brain Teaser in 7 seconds!

A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to make your mind stretch and smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition and laughter. Are you ready for this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your IQ skills. The image appears to be a visual brain teaser.

The challenge is to find the Missing Number ("?"), but the answer is not "6". Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher and you possess problem-solving skills? This Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser can only be solved by 1%, and those who can use their Detective-Attention with a High IQ may be able to find out the Missing Number ("?") to this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser within just 7 seconds. Are You? Find the Missing Number ("?") in this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser in 7 seconds Source: riddlester This image is a Math Puzzle of a Visual Brain Teaser designed to challenge logical thinking. "CHALLENGE YOUR BRAIN": Below it, there are two rows of numbers arranged like this:

Top row: 1, 3, 5

Bottom row: 2, 4,?

The puzzle invites you to find the missing number (“?”) in the second row using logic or pattern recognition. Hint: It’s not 6.” Your challenge? Use your Sharp Eye-Vision to Find the Missing Number (“?”) in this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser without scrolling away or asking for hints. So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Missing Number (“?”) in this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser in 7 seconds? You have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can begin your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Missing Number ("?") in this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser in 7 seconds. You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the Missing Number ("?") in this Math Puzzle of a Brain Teaser in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution: What is the Missing Number ("?") in this Math Puzzle of a Visual Brain Teaser?