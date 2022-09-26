Find The Missing Number! These Math Riddles With Answers Are Smartly Designed To Kill Your Boredom

Watch people closely reading a newspaper and you will get to know a lot about their personalities. For instance, people who flip pages and pages are those who do not like sticking to one article, and easily get bored. Then come the people who get excited with political drama and cram all the political news. Then, there is a section of people who simply goes through the images and enjoys the visuals. A huge section of people look for word games and then comes a tiny section of people who look for math riddles. Not all newspapers today present a math riddle and this disappoints math lovers.

Hey, Jagran Josh brings to you a combination of tough yet exciting math riddles with answers that not only kills your boredom but also gives you that childhood nostalgia of solving math sums.

Here you go! Today we bring to you the “sequence type” math riddles. Let’s get started!

Math Riddles With Answers!

Math Riddle 1:















What comes after 2, 5, 26, 677,???

The first two are single-digit numbers, then the third one is a two-digit number! How is this making a pattern? Oh, it’s too confusing!







Math Riddle 2:











What’s the missing number in the grid?

The grid is enough to give anyone a headache!











Math Riddle 3:









What’s the missing number in the white circles?







Are the numbers making a pattern? Pay a close look!











Math Riddle 4:







Find the missing number!







The image looks damn alluring and easy, but it isn’t a cakewalk to solve this one.







Were you able to solve these? Come on, you can be honest! Well, in case you couldn’t solve these, there is no need to go to bed disappointed. When we offer exciting Math Riddles, we also give you simplified Answers!

Read on.

Answers

Math Riddle 1:



What comes after 2, 5, 26, 677,???

Answer: 458330

Simple multiplication and addition come to play here.

2*2 + 1 = 5

5*5 + 1 = 26

26*26 + 1 = 677

677*677 + 1 = 458330







Math Riddle 2:

What’s the missing number in the grid?

Answer : 3

In every row, consider the first two digits as one number and also the last two digits as one number. subtract the last number from the first number to get the middle number.

56 – 49 = 7 ;

24 – 16 = 8 ;

75 – 71 = 4 ;

61 – 58 = 3 ;

42 – 36 = 6 ;

Hence, the answer is 3.

Math Riddle 3:

What’s the missing number in the white circles?

Answer: 13

The numbers are consecutive prime numbers in each column.

First column : 3 , 5 , 7 ;

Second column : 11 , 13 , 17 ;

Third column : 19 , 23 , 29 ;

Thus, the answer is 13.

Math Riddle 4:

Find the missing number!

Answer: 10

The difference in numbers in the first two pentagons is in the third pentagon at the same location.

Difference of

2,5 = 3

4,5 = 1

7,9 = 2

6,11 = 5

1,10 = 9

Thus, the answer is 10.