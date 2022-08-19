Formula One Grand Prix Winners List: Check Best F1 Drivers of All Time

F1 Winners List All Time: Which driver has the most wins in F1 history? Check the list of winners of Formula One Grand Prix Drivers of all time.
F1 Winners All Time: Check List of Formula One Drivers with Most Wins
F1 Winners All Time: Check List of Formula One Drivers with Most Wins

F1 Winners List: Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most F1 wins in the F1 World Drivers’ Championships history with 103 wins to date. Michael Schumacher holds the second spot with 91 wins and Sebastian Vettel stands third with 53 victories. Vettel also holds the record for the most consecutive wins after winning nine Grands Prix in a row from the 2013 Belgian Grand Prix to the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix. Among all the F1 winners of all time, Max Verstappen is the youngest F1 champion of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 18 years at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. While Luigi Fagioli is the oldest winner of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 53 years at the 1951 French Grand Prix.

Formula One (F1) is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars as defined by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). One of the premier forms of racing around the world began as the World Drivers’ Championship in 1950. In 1981, it became the FIA Formula One World Championship. The word ‘formula’ in Formula One refers to a set of rules which all the participants’ cars must adhere to during an F1 season. The series of races in Formula One are referred to as Grands Prix.

Let us look at all F1 winners ever.

Formula One Grand Prix: List of all F1 Race Winners

Rank

Country

F1 Driver

Number of Wins

First Win

1

United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton

103

2007 Canadian Grand Prix

2

Germany

Michael Schumacher

91

1992 Belgian Grand Prix

3

Germany

Sebastian Vettel

53

2008 Italian Grand Prix

4

France

Alain Prost

51

1981 French Grand Prix

5

Brazil

Ayrton Senna

41

1985 Portuguese Grand Prix

6

Spain

Fernando Alonso

32

2003 Hungarian Grand Prix

7

United Kingdom

Nigel Mansell

31

1985 European Grand Prix

8

United Kingdom

Jackie Stewart

27

1965 Italian Grand Prix

9

United Kingdom

Jim Clark

25

1962 Belgian Grand Prix

9

Austria

Niki Lauda

25

1974 Spanish Grand Prix

11

Argentina

Juan Manuel Fangio

24

1950 Monaco Grand Prix

12

Brazil

Nelson Piquet

23

1980 United States Grand Prix West

12

Germany

Nico Rosberg

23

2012 Chinese Grand Prix

14

United Kingdom

Damon Hill

22

1993 Hungarian Grand Prix

15

Finland

Kimi Raikkonen

21

2003 Malaysian Grand Prix

16

Finland

Mika Hakkinen

20

1997 European Grand Prix

17

Netherlands

Max Verstappen

19

2016 Spanish Grand Prix

18

United Kingdom

Stirling Moss

16

1955 British Grand Prix

19

United Kingdom

Jenson Button

15

2006 Hungarian Grand Prix

20

Australia

Jack Brabham

14

1959 Monaco Grand Prix

20

United Kingdom

Graham Hill

14

1962 Dutch Grand Prix

20

Brazil

Emerson Fittipaldi

14

1970 United States Grand Prix

23

Italy

Alberto Ascari

13

1951 German Grand Prix

23

United Kingdom

David Coulthard

13

1995 Portuguese Grand Prix

25

United States

Mario Andretti

12

1971 South African Grand Prix

25

Argentina

Carlos Reutemann

12

1974 South African Grand Prix

25

Australia

Alan Jones

12

1977 Austrian Grand Prix

28

Canada

Jacques Villeneuve

11

1996 European Grand Prix

28

Brazil

Rubens Barrichello

11

2000 German Grand Prix

28

Brazil

Felipe Massa

11

2006 Turkish Grand Prix

31

Sweden

Ronnie Peterson

10

1973 French Grand Prix

31

South Africa

Jody Scheckter

10

1974 Swedish Grand Prix

31

United Kingdom

James Hunt

10

1975 Dutch Grand Prix

31

Austria

Gerhard Berger

10

1986 Mexican Grand Prix

31

Finland

Valtteri Bottas

10

2017 Russian Grand Prix

36

Australia

Mark Webber

9

2009 German Grand Prix

37

New Zealand

Denny Hulme

8

1967 Monaco Grand Prix

37

Belgium

Jacky Ickx

8

1968 French Grand Prix

37

Australia

Daniel Ricciardo

8

2014 Canadian Grand Prix

42

France

René Arnoux

7

1980 Brazilian Grand Prix

42

Colombia

Juan Pablo Montoya

7

2001 Italian Grand Prix

42

United Kingdom

Tony Brooks

6

1957 British Grand Prix

42

United Kingdom

John Surtees

6

1963 German Grand Prix

42

Austria

Jochen Rindt

6

1969 United States Grand Prix

42

France

Jacques Laffite

6

1977 Swedish Grand Prix

42

Canada

Gilles Villeneuve

6

1978 Canadian Grand Prix

42

Italy

Riccardo Patrese

6

1982 Monaco Grand Prix

42

Germany

Ralf Schumacher

6

2001 San Marino Grand Prix

49

Italy

Giuseppe Farina

5

1950 British Grand Prix

49

Switzerland

Clay Regazzoni

5

1970 Italian Grand Prix

49

United Kingdom

John Watson

5

1976 Austrian Grand Prix

49

Finland

Keke Rosberg

5

1982 Swiss Grand Prix

49

Italy

Michele Alboreto

5

1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix

54

New Zealand

Bruce McLaren

4

1959 United States Grand Prix

54

United States

Dan Gurney

4

1962 French Grand Prix

54

United Kingdom

Eddie Irvine

4

1999 Australian Grand Prix

57

United Kingdom

Mike Hawthorn

3

1953 French Grand Prix

57

United Kingdom

Peter Collins

3

1956 Belgian Grand Prix

57

United States

Phil Hill

3

1960 Italian Grand Prix

57

France

Didier Pironi

3

1980 Belgian Grand Prix

57

Belgium

Thierry Boutsen

3

1989 Canadian Grand Prix

57

United Kingdom

Johnny Herbert

3

1995 British Grand Prix

57

Germany

Heinz-Harald Frentzen

3

1997 San Marino Grand Prix

57

Italy

Giancarlo Fisichella

3

2003 Brazilian Grand Prix

65

Argentina

José Froilán González

2

1951 British Grand Prix

65

United States

Bill Vukovich

2

1953 Indianapolis 500

65

France

Maurice Trintignant

2

1955 Monaco Grand Prix

65

Germany

Wolfgang von Trips

2

1961 Dutch Grand Prix

65

Mexico

Pedro Rodríguez

2

1967 South African Grand Prix

65

Switzerland

Jo Siffert

2

1968 British Grand Prix

65

United States

Peter Revson

2

1973 British Grand Prix

65

France

Patrick Depailler

2

1978 Monaco Grand Prix

65

France

Jean-Pierre Jabouille

2

1979 French Grand Prix

65

France

Patrick Tambay

2

1982 German Grand Prix

65

Italy

Elio de Angelis

2

1982 Austrian Grand Prix

65

Monaco

Charles Leclerc

2

2019 Italian Grand Prix

65

Mexico

Sergio Perez

2

2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

78

United States

Johnnie Parsons

1

1950 Indianapolis 500

78

United States

Lee Wallard

1

1951 Indianapolis 500

78

Italy

Luigi Fagioli

1

1951 French Grand Prix

78

Italy

Piero Taruffi

1

1952 Swiss Grand Prix

78

United States

Troy Ruttman

1

1952 Indianapolis 500

78

United States

Bob Sweikert

1

1955 Indianapolis 500

78

Italy

Luigi Musso

1

1956 Argentine Grand Prix

78

United States

Pat Flaherty

1

1956 Indianapolis 500

78

United States

Sam Hanks

1

1957 Indianapolis 500

78

United States

Jimmy Bryan

1

1958 Indianapolis 500

78

United States

Rodger Ward

1

1959 Indianapolis 500

78

Sweden

Joakim Bonnier

1

1959 Dutch Grand Prix

78

United States

Jim Rathmann

1

1960 Indianapolis 500

78

Italy

Giancarlo Baghetti

1

1961 French Grand Prix

78

United Kingdom

Innes Ireland

1

1961 United States Grand Prix

78

Italy

Lorenzo Bandini

1

1964 Austrian Grand Prix

78

United States

Richie Ginther

1

1965 Mexican Grand Prix

78

Italy

Ludovico Scarfiotti

1

1966 Italian Grand Prix

78

United Kingdom

Peter Gethin

1

1971 Italian Grand Prix

78

France

François Cevert

1

1971 United States Grand Prix

78

France

Jean-Pierre Beltoise

1

1972 Monaco Grand Prix

78

Brazil

José Carlos Pace

1

1975 Brazilian Grand Prix

78

Germany

Jochen Mass

1

1975 Spanish Grand Prix

78

Italy

Vittorio Brambilla

1

1975 Austrian Grand Prix

78

Sweden

Gunnar Nilsson

1

1977 Belgian Grand Prix

78

Italy

Alessandro Nannini

1

1989 Japanese Grand Prix

78

France

Jean Alesi

1

1995 Canadian Grand Prix

78

France

Olivier Panis

1

1996 Monaco Grand Prix

78

Italy

Jarno Trulli

1

2004 Monaco Grand Prix

78

Finland

Heikki Kovalainen

1

2008 Hungarian Grand Prix

78

Venezuela

Pastor Maldonado

1

2012 Spanish Grand Prix

78

Poland

Robert Kubica

1

2008 Canadian Grand Prix

78

France

Pierre Gasly

1

2020 Italian Grand Prix

78

France

Esteban Ocon

1

2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

