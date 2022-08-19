Formula One Grand Prix Winners List: Check Best F1 Drivers of All Time

F1 Winners List: Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most F1 wins in the F1 World Drivers’ Championships history with 103 wins to date. Michael Schumacher holds the second spot with 91 wins and Sebastian Vettel stands third with 53 victories. Vettel also holds the record for the most consecutive wins after winning nine Grands Prix in a row from the 2013 Belgian Grand Prix to the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix. Among all the F1 winners of all time, Max Verstappen is the youngest F1 champion of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 18 years at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. While Luigi Fagioli is the oldest winner of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 53 years at the 1951 French Grand Prix.

Formula One (F1) is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars as defined by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). One of the premier forms of racing around the world began as the World Drivers’ Championship in 1950. In 1981, it became the FIA Formula One World Championship. The word ‘formula’ in Formula One refers to a set of rules which all the participants’ cars must adhere to during an F1 season. The series of races in Formula One are referred to as Grands Prix.

Rank Country F1 Driver Number of Wins First Win 1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 103 2007 Canadian Grand Prix 2 Germany Michael Schumacher 91 1992 Belgian Grand Prix 3 Germany Sebastian Vettel 53 2008 Italian Grand Prix 4 France Alain Prost 51 1981 French Grand Prix 5 Brazil Ayrton Senna 41 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix 6 Spain Fernando Alonso 32 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix 7 United Kingdom Nigel Mansell 31 1985 European Grand Prix 8 United Kingdom Jackie Stewart 27 1965 Italian Grand Prix 9 United Kingdom Jim Clark 25 1962 Belgian Grand Prix 9 Austria Niki Lauda 25 1974 Spanish Grand Prix 11 Argentina Juan Manuel Fangio 24 1950 Monaco Grand Prix 12 Brazil Nelson Piquet 23 1980 United States Grand Prix West 12 Germany Nico Rosberg 23 2012 Chinese Grand Prix 14 United Kingdom Damon Hill 22 1993 Hungarian Grand Prix 15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 21 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix 16 Finland Mika Hakkinen 20 1997 European Grand Prix 17 Netherlands Max Verstappen 19 2016 Spanish Grand Prix 18 United Kingdom Stirling Moss 16 1955 British Grand Prix 19 United Kingdom Jenson Button 15 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix 20 Australia Jack Brabham 14 1959 Monaco Grand Prix 20 United Kingdom Graham Hill 14 1962 Dutch Grand Prix 20 Brazil Emerson Fittipaldi 14 1970 United States Grand Prix 23 Italy Alberto Ascari 13 1951 German Grand Prix 23 United Kingdom David Coulthard 13 1995 Portuguese Grand Prix 25 United States Mario Andretti 12 1971 South African Grand Prix 25 Argentina Carlos Reutemann 12 1974 South African Grand Prix 25 Australia Alan Jones 12 1977 Austrian Grand Prix 28 Canada Jacques Villeneuve 11 1996 European Grand Prix 28 Brazil Rubens Barrichello 11 2000 German Grand Prix 28 Brazil Felipe Massa 11 2006 Turkish Grand Prix 31 Sweden Ronnie Peterson 10 1973 French Grand Prix 31 South Africa Jody Scheckter 10 1974 Swedish Grand Prix 31 United Kingdom James Hunt 10 1975 Dutch Grand Prix 31 Austria Gerhard Berger 10 1986 Mexican Grand Prix 31 Finland Valtteri Bottas 10 2017 Russian Grand Prix 36 Australia Mark Webber 9 2009 German Grand Prix 37 New Zealand Denny Hulme 8 1967 Monaco Grand Prix 37 Belgium Jacky Ickx 8 1968 French Grand Prix 37 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 8 2014 Canadian Grand Prix 42 France René Arnoux 7 1980 Brazilian Grand Prix 42 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 7 2001 Italian Grand Prix 42 United Kingdom Tony Brooks 6 1957 British Grand Prix 42 United Kingdom John Surtees 6 1963 German Grand Prix 42 Austria Jochen Rindt 6 1969 United States Grand Prix 42 France Jacques Laffite 6 1977 Swedish Grand Prix 42 Canada Gilles Villeneuve 6 1978 Canadian Grand Prix 42 Italy Riccardo Patrese 6 1982 Monaco Grand Prix 42 Germany Ralf Schumacher 6 2001 San Marino Grand Prix 49 Italy Giuseppe Farina 5 1950 British Grand Prix 49 Switzerland Clay Regazzoni 5 1970 Italian Grand Prix 49 United Kingdom John Watson 5 1976 Austrian Grand Prix 49 Finland Keke Rosberg 5 1982 Swiss Grand Prix 49 Italy Michele Alboreto 5 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix 54 New Zealand Bruce McLaren 4 1959 United States Grand Prix 54 United States Dan Gurney 4 1962 French Grand Prix 54 United Kingdom Eddie Irvine 4 1999 Australian Grand Prix 57 United Kingdom Mike Hawthorn 3 1953 French Grand Prix 57 United Kingdom Peter Collins 3 1956 Belgian Grand Prix 57 United States Phil Hill 3 1960 Italian Grand Prix 57 France Didier Pironi 3 1980 Belgian Grand Prix 57 Belgium Thierry Boutsen 3 1989 Canadian Grand Prix 57 United Kingdom Johnny Herbert 3 1995 British Grand Prix 57 Germany Heinz-Harald Frentzen 3 1997 San Marino Grand Prix 57 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 3 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix 65 Argentina José Froilán González 2 1951 British Grand Prix 65 United States Bill Vukovich 2 1953 Indianapolis 500 65 France Maurice Trintignant 2 1955 Monaco Grand Prix 65 Germany Wolfgang von Trips 2 1961 Dutch Grand Prix 65 Mexico Pedro Rodríguez 2 1967 South African Grand Prix 65 Switzerland Jo Siffert 2 1968 British Grand Prix 65 United States Peter Revson 2 1973 British Grand Prix 65 France Patrick Depailler 2 1978 Monaco Grand Prix 65 France Jean-Pierre Jabouille 2 1979 French Grand Prix 65 France Patrick Tambay 2 1982 German Grand Prix 65 Italy Elio de Angelis 2 1982 Austrian Grand Prix 65 Monaco Charles Leclerc 2 2019 Italian Grand Prix 65 Mexico Sergio Perez 2 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 78 United States Johnnie Parsons 1 1950 Indianapolis 500 78 United States Lee Wallard 1 1951 Indianapolis 500 78 Italy Luigi Fagioli 1 1951 French Grand Prix 78 Italy Piero Taruffi 1 1952 Swiss Grand Prix 78 United States Troy Ruttman 1 1952 Indianapolis 500 78 United States Bob Sweikert 1 1955 Indianapolis 500 78 Italy Luigi Musso 1 1956 Argentine Grand Prix 78 United States Pat Flaherty 1 1956 Indianapolis 500 78 United States Sam Hanks 1 1957 Indianapolis 500 78 United States Jimmy Bryan 1 1958 Indianapolis 500 78 United States Rodger Ward 1 1959 Indianapolis 500 78 Sweden Joakim Bonnier 1 1959 Dutch Grand Prix 78 United States Jim Rathmann 1 1960 Indianapolis 500 78 Italy Giancarlo Baghetti 1 1961 French Grand Prix 78 United Kingdom Innes Ireland 1 1961 United States Grand Prix 78 Italy Lorenzo Bandini 1 1964 Austrian Grand Prix 78 United States Richie Ginther 1 1965 Mexican Grand Prix 78 Italy Ludovico Scarfiotti 1 1966 Italian Grand Prix 78 United Kingdom Peter Gethin 1 1971 Italian Grand Prix 78 France François Cevert 1 1971 United States Grand Prix 78 France Jean-Pierre Beltoise 1 1972 Monaco Grand Prix 78 Brazil José Carlos Pace 1 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix 78 Germany Jochen Mass 1 1975 Spanish Grand Prix 78 Italy Vittorio Brambilla 1 1975 Austrian Grand Prix 78 Sweden Gunnar Nilsson 1 1977 Belgian Grand Prix 78 Italy Alessandro Nannini 1 1989 Japanese Grand Prix 78 France Jean Alesi 1 1995 Canadian Grand Prix 78 France Olivier Panis 1 1996 Monaco Grand Prix 78 Italy Jarno Trulli 1 2004 Monaco Grand Prix 78 Finland Heikki Kovalainen 1 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix 78 Venezuela Pastor Maldonado 1 2012 Spanish Grand Prix 78 Poland Robert Kubica 1 2008 Canadian Grand Prix 78 France Pierre Gasly 1 2020 Italian Grand Prix 78 France Esteban Ocon 1 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

