Formula One Grand Prix Winners List: Check Best F1 Drivers of All Time
F1 Winners List: Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most F1 wins in the F1 World Drivers’ Championships history with 103 wins to date. Michael Schumacher holds the second spot with 91 wins and Sebastian Vettel stands third with 53 victories. Vettel also holds the record for the most consecutive wins after winning nine Grands Prix in a row from the 2013 Belgian Grand Prix to the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix. Among all the F1 winners of all time, Max Verstappen is the youngest F1 champion of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 18 years at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. While Luigi Fagioli is the oldest winner of a Grand Prix with his first F1 win at the age of 53 years at the 1951 French Grand Prix.
Formula One (F1) is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars as defined by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). One of the premier forms of racing around the world began as the World Drivers’ Championship in 1950. In 1981, it became the FIA Formula One World Championship. The word ‘formula’ in Formula One refers to a set of rules which all the participants’ cars must adhere to during an F1 season. The series of races in Formula One are referred to as Grands Prix.
Let us look at all F1 winners ever.
Formula One Grand Prix: List of all F1 Race Winners
|
Rank
|
Country
|
F1 Driver
|
Number of Wins
|
First Win
|
1
|
United Kingdom
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
103
|
2007 Canadian Grand Prix
|
2
|
Germany
|
Michael Schumacher
|
91
|
1992 Belgian Grand Prix
|
3
|
Germany
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
53
|
2008 Italian Grand Prix
|
4
|
France
|
Alain Prost
|
51
|
1981 French Grand Prix
|
5
|
Brazil
|
Ayrton Senna
|
41
|
1985 Portuguese Grand Prix
|
6
|
Spain
|
Fernando Alonso
|
32
|
2003 Hungarian Grand Prix
|
7
|
United Kingdom
|
Nigel Mansell
|
31
|
1985 European Grand Prix
|
8
|
United Kingdom
|
Jackie Stewart
|
27
|
1965 Italian Grand Prix
|
9
|
United Kingdom
|
Jim Clark
|
25
|
1962 Belgian Grand Prix
|
9
|
Austria
|
Niki Lauda
|
25
|
1974 Spanish Grand Prix
|
11
|
Argentina
|
Juan Manuel Fangio
|
24
|
1950 Monaco Grand Prix
|
12
|
Brazil
|
Nelson Piquet
|
23
|
1980 United States Grand Prix West
|
12
|
Germany
|
Nico Rosberg
|
23
|
2012 Chinese Grand Prix
|
14
|
United Kingdom
|
Damon Hill
|
22
|
1993 Hungarian Grand Prix
|
15
|
Finland
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
21
|
2003 Malaysian Grand Prix
|
16
|
Finland
|
Mika Hakkinen
|
20
|
1997 European Grand Prix
|
17
|
Netherlands
|
Max Verstappen
|
19
|
2016 Spanish Grand Prix
|
18
|
United Kingdom
|
Stirling Moss
|
16
|
1955 British Grand Prix
|
19
|
United Kingdom
|
Jenson Button
|
15
|
2006 Hungarian Grand Prix
|
20
|
Australia
|
Jack Brabham
|
14
|
1959 Monaco Grand Prix
|
20
|
United Kingdom
|
Graham Hill
|
14
|
1962 Dutch Grand Prix
|
20
|
Brazil
|
Emerson Fittipaldi
|
14
|
1970 United States Grand Prix
|
23
|
Italy
|
Alberto Ascari
|
13
|
1951 German Grand Prix
|
23
|
United Kingdom
|
David Coulthard
|
13
|
1995 Portuguese Grand Prix
|
25
|
United States
|
Mario Andretti
|
12
|
1971 South African Grand Prix
|
25
|
Argentina
|
Carlos Reutemann
|
12
|
1974 South African Grand Prix
|
25
|
Australia
|
Alan Jones
|
12
|
1977 Austrian Grand Prix
|
28
|
Canada
|
Jacques Villeneuve
|
11
|
1996 European Grand Prix
|
28
|
Brazil
|
Rubens Barrichello
|
11
|
2000 German Grand Prix
|
28
|
Brazil
|
Felipe Massa
|
11
|
2006 Turkish Grand Prix
|
31
|
Sweden
|
Ronnie Peterson
|
10
|
1973 French Grand Prix
|
31
|
South Africa
|
Jody Scheckter
|
10
|
1974 Swedish Grand Prix
|
31
|
United Kingdom
|
James Hunt
|
10
|
1975 Dutch Grand Prix
|
31
|
Austria
|
Gerhard Berger
|
10
|
1986 Mexican Grand Prix
|
31
|
Finland
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
10
|
2017 Russian Grand Prix
|
36
|
Australia
|
Mark Webber
|
9
|
2009 German Grand Prix
|
37
|
New Zealand
|
Denny Hulme
|
8
|
1967 Monaco Grand Prix
|
37
|
Belgium
|
Jacky Ickx
|
8
|
1968 French Grand Prix
|
37
|
Australia
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
8
|
2014 Canadian Grand Prix
|
42
|
France
|
René Arnoux
|
7
|
1980 Brazilian Grand Prix
|
42
|
Colombia
|
Juan Pablo Montoya
|
7
|
2001 Italian Grand Prix
|
42
|
United Kingdom
|
Tony Brooks
|
6
|
1957 British Grand Prix
|
42
|
United Kingdom
|
John Surtees
|
6
|
1963 German Grand Prix
|
42
|
Austria
|
Jochen Rindt
|
6
|
1969 United States Grand Prix
|
42
|
France
|
Jacques Laffite
|
6
|
1977 Swedish Grand Prix
|
42
|
Canada
|
Gilles Villeneuve
|
6
|
1978 Canadian Grand Prix
|
42
|
Italy
|
Riccardo Patrese
|
6
|
1982 Monaco Grand Prix
|
42
|
Germany
|
Ralf Schumacher
|
6
|
2001 San Marino Grand Prix
|
49
|
Italy
|
Giuseppe Farina
|
5
|
1950 British Grand Prix
|
49
|
Switzerland
|
Clay Regazzoni
|
5
|
1970 Italian Grand Prix
|
49
|
United Kingdom
|
John Watson
|
5
|
1976 Austrian Grand Prix
|
49
|
Finland
|
Keke Rosberg
|
5
|
1982 Swiss Grand Prix
|
49
|
Italy
|
Michele Alboreto
|
5
|
1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix
|
54
|
New Zealand
|
Bruce McLaren
|
4
|
1959 United States Grand Prix
|
54
|
United States
|
Dan Gurney
|
4
|
1962 French Grand Prix
|
54
|
United Kingdom
|
Eddie Irvine
|
4
|
1999 Australian Grand Prix
|
57
|
United Kingdom
|
Mike Hawthorn
|
3
|
1953 French Grand Prix
|
57
|
United Kingdom
|
Peter Collins
|
3
|
1956 Belgian Grand Prix
|
57
|
United States
|
Phil Hill
|
3
|
1960 Italian Grand Prix
|
57
|
France
|
Didier Pironi
|
3
|
1980 Belgian Grand Prix
|
57
|
Belgium
|
Thierry Boutsen
|
3
|
1989 Canadian Grand Prix
|
57
|
United Kingdom
|
Johnny Herbert
|
3
|
1995 British Grand Prix
|
57
|
Germany
|
Heinz-Harald Frentzen
|
3
|
1997 San Marino Grand Prix
|
57
|
Italy
|
Giancarlo Fisichella
|
3
|
2003 Brazilian Grand Prix
|
65
|
Argentina
|
José Froilán González
|
2
|
1951 British Grand Prix
|
65
|
United States
|
Bill Vukovich
|
2
|
1953 Indianapolis 500
|
65
|
France
|
Maurice Trintignant
|
2
|
1955 Monaco Grand Prix
|
65
|
Germany
|
Wolfgang von Trips
|
2
|
1961 Dutch Grand Prix
|
65
|
Mexico
|
Pedro Rodríguez
|
2
|
1967 South African Grand Prix
|
65
|
Switzerland
|
Jo Siffert
|
2
|
1968 British Grand Prix
|
65
|
United States
|
Peter Revson
|
2
|
1973 British Grand Prix
|
65
|
France
|
Patrick Depailler
|
2
|
1978 Monaco Grand Prix
|
65
|
France
|
Jean-Pierre Jabouille
|
2
|
1979 French Grand Prix
|
65
|
France
|
Patrick Tambay
|
2
|
1982 German Grand Prix
|
65
|
Italy
|
Elio de Angelis
|
2
|
1982 Austrian Grand Prix
|
65
|
Monaco
|
Charles Leclerc
|
2
|
2019 Italian Grand Prix
|
65
|
Mexico
|
Sergio Perez
|
2
|
2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|
78
|
United States
|
Johnnie Parsons
|
1
|
1950 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
United States
|
Lee Wallard
|
1
|
1951 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
Italy
|
Luigi Fagioli
|
1
|
1951 French Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Piero Taruffi
|
1
|
1952 Swiss Grand Prix
|
78
|
United States
|
Troy Ruttman
|
1
|
1952 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
United States
|
Bob Sweikert
|
1
|
1955 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
Italy
|
Luigi Musso
|
1
|
1956 Argentine Grand Prix
|
78
|
United States
|
Pat Flaherty
|
1
|
1956 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
United States
|
Sam Hanks
|
1
|
1957 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
United States
|
Jimmy Bryan
|
1
|
1958 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
United States
|
Rodger Ward
|
1
|
1959 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
Sweden
|
Joakim Bonnier
|
1
|
1959 Dutch Grand Prix
|
78
|
United States
|
Jim Rathmann
|
1
|
1960 Indianapolis 500
|
78
|
Italy
|
Giancarlo Baghetti
|
1
|
1961 French Grand Prix
|
78
|
United Kingdom
|
Innes Ireland
|
1
|
1961 United States Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Lorenzo Bandini
|
1
|
1964 Austrian Grand Prix
|
78
|
United States
|
Richie Ginther
|
1
|
1965 Mexican Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Ludovico Scarfiotti
|
1
|
1966 Italian Grand Prix
|
78
|
United Kingdom
|
Peter Gethin
|
1
|
1971 Italian Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
François Cevert
|
1
|
1971 United States Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
Jean-Pierre Beltoise
|
1
|
1972 Monaco Grand Prix
|
78
|
Brazil
|
José Carlos Pace
|
1
|
1975 Brazilian Grand Prix
|
78
|
Germany
|
Jochen Mass
|
1
|
1975 Spanish Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Vittorio Brambilla
|
1
|
1975 Austrian Grand Prix
|
78
|
Sweden
|
Gunnar Nilsson
|
1
|
1977 Belgian Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Alessandro Nannini
|
1
|
1989 Japanese Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
Jean Alesi
|
1
|
1995 Canadian Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
Olivier Panis
|
1
|
1996 Monaco Grand Prix
|
78
|
Italy
|
Jarno Trulli
|
1
|
2004 Monaco Grand Prix
|
78
|
Finland
|
Heikki Kovalainen
|
1
|
2008 Hungarian Grand Prix
|
78
|
Venezuela
|
Pastor Maldonado
|
1
|
2012 Spanish Grand Prix
|
78
|
Poland
|
Robert Kubica
|
1
|
2008 Canadian Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
Pierre Gasly
|
1
|
2020 Italian Grand Prix
|
78
|
France
|
Esteban Ocon
|
1
|
2021 Hungarian Grand Prix
