Fountain Pen Day 2022: Date, Day, History, Significance, Facts & More

The first Friday in November is Fountain Pen Day, which falls on November 4 this year. It was established in 2012 and is a day dedicated to celebrating and promoting the use of fountain pens in particular as well as the joy of writing in general. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to the joy of creative writing done in style as well as the beauty of writing with elegant tools.

Let’s get an insight into the history, significance, facts, and more

History of Fountain Pen

In 3,000 B.C., the ancient Egyptians used the earliest type of fountain pen. They were known as styluses. They wrote with soot- and vegetable-gum-based ink on reed straw. Because of how they were dipped in ink, these were known as "dip pens." Over many centuries, "reservoir pens"—pencils that could store their ink—were developed. Metal writing pens were mentioned in the 17th and 18th centuries after they were introduced in the year 953.

Significance of Fountain Pen Day

In order to promote handwriting in general and welcome, support, and celebrate the use of fountain pens in daily life, fountainpenday.org established the Fountain Pen Day in 2012. Special discounts are provided on this day to make it simpler for people who have never used a fountain pen to give them a try, as well as for those who already adore them to upgrade or add another to their collection. Fountain pens are still used for important official documents even though they aren't the primary writing tool of today. They are now frequently regarded as luxury items and occasionally as status symbols.

Fountain pens are adaptable and can be used for a variety of artistic tasks, including expressive calligraphy and penmanship, ink drawings, and professional art and design.

Interesting facts related to Fountain Pen

During the Renaissance, Leonardo da Vinci created and used a fountain pen.

YouTube has videos of fountain pen writing exercises for relieving stress.

Cartridges were created in the early 20th century using glass and thin copper tubing.

Gold-nibbed fountain pens gradually adapt to the user's writing style as the metal corrodes slightly over time.

The "Nanofountain probe," the tiniest fountain pen ever made, can write or paint with lines as narrow as 40 nanometers, or about half the width of a human hair.

It's a good idea to start your fountain pen collection on Fountain Pen Day. For penmanship practice, write a letter to a close friend or member of your family, start a group of pen pals, and send and receive actual letters.