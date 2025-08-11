What Are The Four Metropolitan Cities Of India?

Four Metropolitan Cities Of India: The four metropolitan cities of India are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. These cities are called “metropolitan” because they are major economic, cultural, and political hubs with large populations and advanced infrastructure. They play an important role in the country’s development.

1. Delhi – The National Capital

Delhi is the political heart of India and home to important government buildings, including the Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is a blend of history and modernity, with famous sites like the Red Fort, India Gate, and Qutub Minar.

2. Mumbai – The Financial Capital

Mumbai is India’s financial powerhouse, housing the Bombay Stock Exchange and headquarters of major companies. It is also the heart of Bollywood and known for landmarks like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.