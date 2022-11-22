Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 22nd November 2022: Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 22nd November are here. Players can get free in-game items including weapons, gems, skins, and more by redeeming codes. These coupons may be redeemed at the official redemption page.

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes. So, buckle up and use the codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 22nd November 2022

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFIC33NTEUKA

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Visit the game's official website and go to the rewards redemption page on your browser.

Log into your account using your credentials.

Copy the redeem codes and paste them into the redemption box, and then click on submit.

Your freebies will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India. The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.