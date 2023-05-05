Top 35 Gautam Buddha Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Gautam Buddha Quotes: The day marks the 2585th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, celebrated as Buddha Purnima. Gautama Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, Shakyamuni, or simply the Buddha, was a sage whose teachings served as the basis for the development of Buddhism. Buddha is a Sanskrit term that signifies awakened or enlightened.

Buddha taught the world the way to enlightenment by practising morality, meditation, and wisdom. Learn more about him and his beliefs by reading some of his quotes, which can inspire, uplift, and encourage you in all aspects of life.

About Gautam Buddha

Siddhartha Gautama, popularly known as the Buddha, was born in Lumbini, a small kingdom at the base of the Himalayas, in around 567 BCE. He gave up his life as a king and adopted a nomadic ascetic lifestyle. He became enlightened at Bodh Gaya, in what is now India, after living a life of begging, penance, and meditation. He advocated for a middle path that avoids extreme asceticism while still allowing for sensuous enjoyment, ultimately to Nirvana, or the escape from ignorance, yearning, rebirth, and sorrow. The Noble Eightfold Path, a method of mind training that encompasses the following, is a summary of his teachings.

Right view

Right resolve

Right speech

Right conduct

Right livelihood

Right effort

Right mindfulness

Right samadhi

He lived the last days of his life at Kushinagar, attaining parinirvana. And a few decades after his passing, he earned the name "Buddha," which is Sanskrit for "Awakened One" or "Enlightened One."

Top 45 APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Gautam Buddha

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most."

"You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger."

"The trouble is, you think you have time.”

"If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path."

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.”

“Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.”

"Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts."

“Train your mind to see something good in everything.”

“The quieter you become, the more you can hear.”

"No matter how hard the past, you can always begin."

“With our thoughts, we make the world.”

“You only lose what you cling to.”

“Rule your mind or it will rule you.”

“The root of suffering is attachment.”

“Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded."

“Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the oceans depth are calm.”

“Avoid evil deeds as a man who loves life avoids poison.”

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

“Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.”

Famous Gautam Buddha Quotes

“However many holy words you read, however many you speak, what good will they do you if you do not act on upon them?”

“Every human being is the author of his own health or disease.”

"Nothing is permanent.”

“Set your heart on doing good. Do it over and over again and you will be filled with joy.”

“True love is born from understanding.”

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”

“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship."

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."

“If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change."

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you."

“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”

“Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth.”

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”

“Your purpose in life is to find your purpose and give your whole heart and soul to it”

Gautam Buddha is regarded as the founder of the world religion of Buddhism, and revered by most Buddhist schools as a saviour, the Enlightened One who rediscovered an ancient path to release clinging and craving and escape the cycle of birth and rebirth. The Buddha cared not for himself, but rather for the people around him.

Top 39 Swami Vivekananda Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation