GCHQ Christmas Card Puzzle 2022: What Is It? And How To Play It?

The intelligence and security organization of the United Kingdom commonly referred to as the GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), has released its annual Christmas card puzzle for Christmas 2022.

The 2022 #GCHQChristmaspuzzle features seven tricky puzzles based on the seven disciplines of language, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, arithmetic, coding, and cyber security, all of which are crucial competencies GCHQ needs to help keep the nation secure.

Apart from the seven puzzles, there is a major twist to this year's Christmas card puzzle. After all seven puzzles have been solved, the players will need to use their creativity to put the solutions together to create three different *what3words locations using the Christmas tree displayed on the front of the card.

The three place names will then have to be joined to form the GCHQ’s unique festive answer.

The Christmas card has been sent to every partner of the GCHQ in the United Kingdom and other nations around the world who help the organization in battling threats.

The card has also been sent to schools and colleges and is also made available to the general public to try and test their smarts against the in-house puzzle developers of the intelligence agency.

But first, what is the GCHQ Christmas Card Puzzle 2022?

GCHQ is an intelligence and security organization of the United Kingdom that provides intelligence to the UK government and military.

The intelligence agency has released a series of seven puzzles that are geared toward school and college students interested in science, technology, and engineering. The puzzle has been developed by the in-house team of puzzlers and is a tough nut to crack.

The GHCQ releases the card to test how well can the general public fare against the masterminds at the agency.

The GCHQ Christmas Card Puzzle 2022

The riddle appears on the GCHQ's official Christmas card, which was sent by the organization's director, Sir Jeremy Fleming. Here is the GCHQ Christmas Card Puzzle of 2022.

Can you solve it? Give it a try.

Source: gchq.gov.uk | The Christmas card puzzle of 2022 created by the in-house puzzlers at GCHQ.

The solution to the Christmas Card puzzle has also been revealed by the agency. We are attaching the solution below, but make sure to try and solve the puzzle by yourself without looking at the answers.

The GCHQ Christmas Card Puzzle 2022: Solution

This year's GCHQ Christmas card puzzle features seven different puzzles based on the seven disciplines of language, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, arithmetic, coding, and cyber security.

Try the puzzle and test your wits against the top minds of the intelligence agency.

Source: gchq.gov.uk | Solution to the Christmas Card Puzzle 2022 created by GCHQ.

*What3words is an application that can locate any location with a resolution of roughly 3 meters.