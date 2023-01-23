GK Question and Answers on Hockey

Field hockey is considered the National Game of India. One of the most ancient games in the world holds an essential significance in the hearts of the nation's citizens.

While the country's team is out there competing with the world in the 15th edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, find out how much you know about this prestigious sport through this GK Question and Answer round and gain more knowledge on the titular topic!

So what are you waiting for? Are you really a Hockey expert? Take this Q&A and find out!

Q1. When was the Indian Hockey Federation Formed?

a)15 August 1945

b) 7 November 1925

c) 23 January 2000

d) 26 January 1946

Answer: b) 7 November 1925

Explanation: The Indian Hockey Federation or IHF was formed on November 7, 1925, at Gwalior. India joined the International Hockey Federation or FIH in 1928 and became its first non-European member.

Q2. Which was the first Indian Sports team to set foot abroad?

a)Hockey

b)Cricket

c) Football

d) Basketball

Answer: a)Hockey

Explanation: The first Indian Sports team to set foot in Australia/New Zealand (1926), Europe (1928) and Japan/USA (1932)

Q3. Since when has the IHF been organizing the national Hockey Championship every year?

a)1944

b)1983

c)2022

d)1800

Answer: a)1944

Explanation: Since 1944 the National Hockey Championship has been organized by the IHF annually.

Q4. When was the All India Women's Hockey Federation Formed?

a)2004

b)1947

c)2011

d)1943

Answer: b)1947

Explanation: All India Women's Hockey Federation was formed in 1947.

Q5. India took part in which Olympics in 1928?

a)Amsterdam Olympics

b)Japan Olympics

c)Indian Olympics

d)China Olympics

Answer: a)Amsterdam Olympics

Explanation: In 1928 India took part in the Amsterdam Olympics for the first time. They won the Gold Medal and have won the hockey title a maximum of eight times

Q6. Where did India play its first Hockey World Cup?

a)Barcelona

b) Beijing

c) Tokyo

d) Delhi

Answer: a)Barcelona

Explanation: In 1971, India played its first Hockey World Cup in Barcelona. India was ranked third.

Q7. Where did India win the Hockey World Cup in 1975?

a) Malaysia

b) Singapore

c) Vietnam

d) Bihar

Answer: a) Malaysia

Explanation: India won the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Q8. Who was the host country of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022?

a) India and Sri Lanka

b) Spain and Netherlands

c)China and Singapore

Answer: b) Spain and Netherlands

Explanation: The 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup was the 15th edition of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for women's national field hockey teams organized by the International Hockey Federation. It was held from 1 to 17 July 2022 at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, and at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Q9. What is the date of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

a) 13 January to 29th January 2023

b) 15 January to 30th January 2023

c) 20 May to 27th May 2023

Answer: a) 13 January to 29th January 2023

Explanation: The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup is the 15th edition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for men's national field hockey teams organized by the International Hockey Federation. It is held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and at the 20,000-seat Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, India from 13 to 29 January 2023.

Q10. 2018 Hockey World Cup was held in?

a)India

b)America

c)China

Answer: a)India

Explanation: The 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup was the 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for men's national field hockey teams organized by the FIH. It was held from 28 November to 16 December 2018, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

