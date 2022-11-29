The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the US and the world. He is the country's head of state and also the head of government.

He is chosen by the Electoral College to serve a four-year term in this capacity. The incumbent is the head of the executive branch of the federal government and the supreme commander of the United States armed forces.

Till now, 45 men have held the position of the President of the United States since 1789, throughout 46 presidencies.

Take this GK quiz on American Presidents to test your knowledge of the nation’s leaders.

GK Quiz On American Presidents

1. In 1992 which American president earned the moniker the “Comeback Kid”?

George W. Bush George H. W. Bush Bill Clinton Harry S. Truman

2. Who was elected President of the US in 1860?

Ulysses S. Grant James Buchanan Andrew Johnson Abraham Lincoln

3. Which U.S. federal holiday is celebrated in honor of President George Washington and Abraham Lincoln?

Presidents' Day Emancipation Day National Freedom Day Memorial Day

4. Barack Hussain Obama belonged to which political party?

Republican Democratic Labour American National Congress

5. Which U.S. president drafted the first ten amendments to the Constitution?

James Madison Thomas Jefferson Zachary Taylor Franklin D. Roosevelt

6. Who was the first female to be appointed to the cabinet under the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt?

Barbara Franklin Margaret Heckler Frances Perkins Elizabeth Dole

7. Slavery in America was abolished by which American President?

Abraham Lincoln Grover Cleveland Millard Fillmore Zachary Taylor

GK Quiz On American Presidents Answers

1. Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton dubbed himself the "Comeback Kid" following his impressive second-place victory in New Hampshire. He was elected as the 42nd president of the United States (1993–2001), presiding over the nation's longest economic expansion during a time of peace. He was impeached in 1998, but the Senate cleared him in 1999.

2. Abraham Lincoln

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was elected as the 16th President of the United States. In 1863, he issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared all slaves in the Confederacy free forever.

3. Presidents’ Day

Presidents' Day is recognized as Washington's birthday in the US. The occasion is celebrated in honor of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. The Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, passed by Congress in 1968, shifted a number of federal holidays to Mondays.

4. Democratic

Barack Obama, a former American president, is a Democrat. One of the two most influential political parties in American politics today is the Democratic Party.

5. James Madison

Because of his crucial contribution to the drafting and ratification of the Constitution, James Madison is referred to as its "Father." The first ten amendments, or the Bill of Rights, were also written by Madison.

6. Frances Perkins

The American labor secretary under Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration was Frances Perkins. She held one of the longest periods of all Roosevelt appointees and was the first woman to be appointed to a cabinet position (1933–45).

7. Abraham Lincoln

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, as the country was approaching its third year of a deadly civil war. In the rebelling states, the proclamation stated: "that all persons held as slaves are, and henceforth shall be free."

