The United States of America has an inspiring and varied history laden with glory and sacrifices and inspiration.

The American flag, consisting of stars and stripes is the visual representation of the glory, pride, and history of the country.

How well do you know about the stripes and stars? Test your knowledge of the subject with this GK quiz on the American flag.

GK Quiz On American Flag

I. What was in place of the stars in the upper left-hand corner of the first unofficial American flag under George Washington?

A solid blue square The British Union Jack Washington’s profile A bald eagle

II. Who designed the first U.S. flag?

Betsy Ross Benjamin Franklin Francis Hopkinson None of the above

III. In 1818, the act authorizing the flag's 13 stripes and one star for each state was signed by which American president?

James K. Polk James Buchanan James Madison James Monroe

IV. The colors of the 13 red and white stripes symbolize:

Innocence and purity England and liberty Strength and prosperity There is no official meaning

V. The Continental Congress approved the design of the first official U.S. flag on:

July 4, 1776 June 14, 1777 May 29, 1790 August 12, 1745

VI. The flag should only be displayed from when to when, if it is hung outside.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunrise to sunset Sunset to sunrise

VII. The flag that served as the model for "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 1814 featured 15 stars and 15 stripes. Which two states had merged with the original 13?

Vermont and Kentucky Alabama and Maine Alaska and Hawaii Louisiana and Mississippi

VIII. Why is the American flag folded in a triangle?

To ensure that none of the flag's components that aren't on display touch the ground. To display the stars, a new constellation that represents America. To pay tribute to the warships that have protected us over the years. To represent the tricorn hats worn by colonial soldiers during the American Revolution.

GK Quiz On American Flag Answers

I. The British Union Jack

There were 13 red and white stripes on the first unofficial flag, and the British Jack was located in the upper left corner.

II. Betsy Ross

Elizabeth "Betsy" Ross created the first American flag. Ross is believed to have made the first flag in 1776, although she wasn't given credit for this during her lifetime.

III. James Monroe

The Flag Act of 1818 was approved by Congress on April 4 and was signed by James Monroe. As a result of the act, the flag now has 50 stars, one for each state that makes up the State.

IV. Innocence and purity

The stars stand in for the 50 states of the Union, while the stripes stand in for the original 13 colonies. The flag's colors also have meaning; red is for hardiness and valor, white is for purity and innocence, and blue is for vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

V. June 14, 1777

On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the Stars and Stripes, the country's first official flag.

VI. Sunrise to sunset.

The flag may only be displayed in public from sunrise to sunset, according to regulations. However, if the flag is displayed at night, it may be raised at all times.

VII. Vermont and Kentucky

According to the second Flag Act, which Congress adopted on January 13, 1794, the Star-Spangled Banner has fifteen stars and fifteen stripes. The extra stars and stripes signify the unionization of Kentucky (1792) and Vermont (1791).

VIII. To represent the tricorn hats worn by colonial soldiers during the American Revolution.

The reason the flag is folded into a triangle is to make it resemble a tricorn hat, just like the ones used by George Washington and other Continental Army men during the Revolutionary War. The flag is first folded twice lengthwise before being lowered.

