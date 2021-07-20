GK Quiz on B Virus, Satellite Communication, Nuclear power and Indian Philosophy

Take the GK Quiz based on B Virus, Satellite Communication, Nuclear power and systems of Indian Philosophy below.

1. Which animal can infect humans with B Virus?

Macaque monkey Cat Bat Rabbit

Ans. a

Explanation: People typically get infected with B virus if they are bitten or scratched by an infected macaque monkey

2. Which of the following statements is true about B Virus?

i) The first case was from China where a Vet was infected

ii) It can also be spread through dogs

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: B Virus can only be spread through macaque monkeys and not dogs. It was first reported in a Veterinary doctor who dissected macaque monkeys.

3. GSLV launches satellites into?

Geosynchronous transfer orbits Polar orbit Out of earth's atmosphere All of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle is a space launch vehicle designed, developed, and operated by ISRO to launch satellites and other space objects into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits.

4. When is ISRO launching/ has launched GISAT-1?

21 April 2021 12 August 2021 10 August 2020 None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The Indian Space Research Organisation is getting back into launch activity fully at Sriharikota spaceport with the planned orbiting of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 on board GSLV-F10 rocket on August 12, 2021.

5. What does NETRA stand for in the space project of India?

Network for space object Tracking and Analysis Network and Energy for satellite tracking and analysis Network for Satellite Tracking and Analysis Network for space object Tracking and data analysis

Ans. a

Explanation: NEtwork for space object TRacking and Analysis (NETRA) project has been initiated by ISRO towards meeting its goal of space presence in India.

6. China has revealed a new nuclear power plant design where no water is needed as a coolant. What is the radioactive material that would be used in them?

Radium Thorium Uranium Plutonium

Ans. b

Explanation: The thorium-powered reactors do not need water as a coolant. Thorium acts as a coolant itself.

7. Which of the following elements is not radioactive

Radon Polonium Caesium Magnesium

Ans. d

Explanation: Magnesium is not a radioactive element and the rest mentioned above elements are.

8. Who was the first finance minister of free India?

Liaquat Ali Khan RK Shanmukham Chetty John Mathai Jawaharlal Nehru

Ans. b

Explanation: R.K Shanmukham Chetty was the finance minister from 15th August 1947 to 17th August 1948.

9. Which of the schools of philosophy is said to be the oldest of all

Yoga Samkhya Nyasa Mimamsa

Ans. b

Explanation: Samkhya, founded by Kapila, is the oldest of the orthodox philosophical systems

10. Who is responsible for the origin of the Nyaya system of philosophy?

Kanada Gautama Muni Patanjali Kapila

Ans. b

Explanation: Nyaya Philosophy, originated by Gautama Muni, states that nothing is acceptable unless it is in accordance with reason and experience

