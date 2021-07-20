GK Quiz on B Virus, Satellite Communication, Nuclear power and Indian Philosophy
Take the GK Quiz based on B Virus, Satellite Communication, Nuclear power and systems of Indian Philosophy below.
1. Which animal can infect humans with B Virus?
- Macaque monkey
- Cat
- Bat
- Rabbit
Ans. a
Explanation: People typically get infected with B virus if they are bitten or scratched by an infected macaque monkey
2. Which of the following statements is true about B Virus?
i) The first case was from China where a Vet was infected
ii) It can also be spread through dogs
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: B Virus can only be spread through macaque monkeys and not dogs. It was first reported in a Veterinary doctor who dissected macaque monkeys.
3. GSLV launches satellites into?
- Geosynchronous transfer orbits
- Polar orbit
- Out of earth's atmosphere
- All of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle is a space launch vehicle designed, developed, and operated by ISRO to launch satellites and other space objects into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits.
4. When is ISRO launching/ has launched GISAT-1?
- 21 April 2021
- 12 August 2021
- 10 August 2020
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: The Indian Space Research Organisation is getting back into launch activity fully at Sriharikota spaceport with the planned orbiting of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 on board GSLV-F10 rocket on August 12, 2021.
5. What does NETRA stand for in the space project of India?
- Network for space object Tracking and Analysis
- Network and Energy for satellite tracking and analysis
- Network for Satellite Tracking and Analysis
- Network for space object Tracking and data analysis
Ans. a
Explanation: NEtwork for space object TRacking and Analysis (NETRA) project has been initiated by ISRO towards meeting its goal of space presence in India.
GISAT-1 & RISAT-1A: Earth Observation satellites by ISRO- All you need to know
6. China has revealed a new nuclear power plant design where no water is needed as a coolant. What is the radioactive material that would be used in them?
- Radium
- Thorium
- Uranium
- Plutonium
Ans. b
Explanation: The thorium-powered reactors do not need water as a coolant. Thorium acts as a coolant itself.
7. Which of the following elements is not radioactive
- Radon
- Polonium
- Caesium
- Magnesium
Ans. d
Explanation: Magnesium is not a radioactive element and the rest mentioned above elements are.
8. Who was the first finance minister of free India?
- Liaquat Ali Khan
- RK Shanmukham Chetty
- John Mathai
- Jawaharlal Nehru
Ans. b
Explanation: R.K Shanmukham Chetty was the finance minister from 15th August 1947 to 17th August 1948.
9. Which of the schools of philosophy is said to be the oldest of all
- Yoga
- Samkhya
- Nyasa
- Mimamsa
Ans. b
Explanation: Samkhya, founded by Kapila, is the oldest of the orthodox philosophical systems
Tiangong: All about China's Space Station and space war speculation in US report here
10. Who is responsible for the origin of the Nyaya system of philosophy?
- Kanada
- Gautama Muni
- Patanjali
- Kapila
Ans. b
Explanation: Nyaya Philosophy, originated by Gautama Muni, states that nothing is acceptable unless it is in accordance with reason and experience
19th July 2021: Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers