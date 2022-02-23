GK Quiz on Fundamental Duties & Fundamental Rights: Jagran Josh is presenting the aspirants of UPSC, IAS, SSC, IES, and other competitive exams with a set of 11 MCQs based on Fundamental Duties & Fundamental Rights. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge of the aforementioned topics.

1. Which fundamental rights cannot be suspended even during an emergency?

(a) Right to Speech

(b) Right to Religion

(c) Right to Equality

(d) Right to Life and Personal Liberty

Ans: d

Explanation: Right to Life and Personal Liberty cannot be suspended even during an emergency.



2. The Fundamental Duties are mentioned in:



(a) Part-IV A

(b) Part-IV

(c) Part-III

(d) In schedule IV-A

Ans: a

Explanation: The Fundamental Duties of citizens are mentioned in Part-IV A of the Indian Constitution.



3. Which of the following Article of the Indian Constitution contains Fundamental Duties?



(a) 45 A

(b) 51 A

(c) 42

(d) 30B

Ans: b

Explanation: The Fundamental Duties of citizens are mentioned in Article 51 A of the Indian Constitution.



4. Which of the following are Fundamental Duties?



(a) Safeguarding public property

(b) Protecting the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India

(c) Developing scientific temper and humanism

(d) All the above

Ans: d

Explanation: It shall be the duty of every citizen of India-- (a) to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem; (b) to cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom; (c) to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; (d) to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so; (e) to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; to renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women; (f) to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture; (g) to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures; (h) to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform; (i) to safeguard public property and to abjure violence; (j) to strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement; (k) who is a parent or guardian to provide opportunities for education to his child or, as the case may be, ward between the age of six and fourteen years.



5. Which of the following committee suggested incorporating Fundamental Duties in the Indian Constitution?

(a) Malhotra Committee

(b) Raghavan Committee

(c) Swaran Singh Committee

(d) Narasimhan Committee

Ans: c

Explanation: Fundamental Duties were incorporated in the Indian Constitution by the Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976 upon the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee.

6. Which of the following Articles of the Indian Constitution contain the Right to Religious Freedom?



(a) Articles 25-28

(b) Articles 29-30

(c) Articles 32-35

(d) Articles 23-24

Ans: a

Explanation: Articles 25-28 of the Indian Constitution contains the Right to Religious Freedom.

Article 25: (1) Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion. (2) Nothing in this article shall affect the operation of any existing law or prevent the State from making any law— (a) regulating or restricting any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which may be associated with religious practice; (b) providing for social welfare and reform or the throwing open of Hindu religious institutions of a public character to all classes and sections of Hindus.

Explanation I- The wearing and carrying of kirpans shall be deemed to be included in the profession of the Sikh religion.

Explanation II- In sub-clause (b) of clause (2), the reference to Hindus shall be construed as including a reference to persons professing the Sikh, Jaina or Buddhist religion, and the reference to Hindu religious institutions shall be construed accordingly.

Article 26: Subject to public order, morality and health, every religious denomination or any section thereof shall have

the right- (a) to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes; (b) to manage its own affairs in matters of religion (c) to own and acquire movable and immovable property; and (d) to administer such property in accordance with the law.

Article 27: No person shall be compelled to pay any taxes, the proceeds of which are specifically appropriated in

payment of expenses for the promotion or maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination.

Article 28: (1) No religious instruction shall be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of State

funds. (2) Nothing in clause (1) shall apply to an educational institution that is administered by the State but has been established under any endowment or trust which requires that religious instruction shall be imparted in such institution. (3) No person attending any educational institution recognised by the State or receiving aid out of State funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any

religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached thereto unless such person or, if such person is a minor, his guardian has given his consent thereto.



7. Which of the following Article of the Indian Constitution guarantees 'Equality Before the Law and Equal Protection of Law within the Territory of India'?



(a) 15

(b) 14

(c) 17

(d) 18

Ans: b

Explanation: Article 14 of the Indian Constitution guarantees equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.



8. Which Article of the Indian Constitution abolishes Untouchability?



(a) Article 18

(b) Article 15

(c) Article 14

(d) Article 17

Ans: d

Explanation: Article 17 of the Indian Constitution abolishes Untouchability. It states: “Untouchability” is abolished and its practice in any form is forbidden. The enforcement of any disability arising out of “Untouchability” shall be an offence punishable in accordance with the law.



9. Which of the following is correct with respect to “Right Against Exploitation”?



(a) Prohibition of traffic in human beings and forced labour

(b) Freedom as to payment of taxes for the promotion of any particular religion

(c) Protection of interests of minorities

(d) Equality before the law

Ans: a

Explanation: Articles 23-24 of the Indian Constitution contains the Right Against Exploitation.

Article 23: (1) Traffic in human beings and the beggar and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with the law. (2) Nothing in this article shall prevent the State from imposing compulsory service for public purposes, and in imposing such service the State shall not make any discrimination on grounds only of religion, race, caste or class or any of them.

Article 24: No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.



10. In which part of the Indian Constitution, the Fundamental Rights are provided?



(a) Part II

(b) Part III

(c) Part V

(d) Part IV

Ans: b

Explanation: Part III of the Indian Constitution mentions the Fundamental Rights of the citizens.

11. The Fundamental Duties were included in the Constitution of India by which of the following Amendment Act?



(a) 40th Amendment Act

(b) 44th Amendment Act

(c) 43rd Amendment Act

(d) 42nd Amendment Act

Ans: d

Explanation: Fundamental Duties were incorporated in the Indian Constitution by the Constitution (Forty-Second Amendment) Act, 1976.

Indian Constitution: Parts, Schedules and Articles at a Glance

List of all Schedules in the Constitution of India