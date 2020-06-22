Global Vaccine Summit: What is GAVI and why India pledged $15 million for Global Vaccine Alliance?

On June 4, Prime Minister Modi addressed the virtual Global Vaccine Summit and has pledged $15 million as India's contribution to the GAVI. The Global Vaccine Summit this year was hosted by the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted the summit which was attended by the business leaders, UN agencies, civil society, government ministers, heads of state and country leaders of over 50 countries.

What is the Open Skies Treaty?

What is GAVI?

The GAVI Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation is a global organization dedicated to 'immunisation to all'. It mainly aims at protecting people's health by increasing access to immunisation in the poorest countries of the world.

Aim of the virtual Global Vaccine Summit

The aim of the Global Vaccine Summit is to urge the nations globally to pledge to fund for vaccinations, in order to save lives and to protect the world from the future pandemics like COVID-19. The Summit aims at raising 7.4 Million USD to immunise 300 million children in the world's poorest countries by the year 2025.

PM Modi's address

While addressing heads of 50 states, he stated that India's civilization has taught it to see the world as a family and during the times of global pandemic, India tried to live up to its teaching. India has set up a common response strategy for its neighbouring countries and provided specific help to the countries in need while protecting its own population. India has so far shared its stock of medicines with over 120 countries.

Prime Minister Modi in his address stated that India stands in solidarity with the world in these challenging time. COVID-19 has exposed the limitations of global cooperation and that for the first time in recent history, the humankind faces a clear common enemy.

PM Modi referred GAVI not just as a global alliance but also as a symbol of solidarity. GAVI is a reminder that by helping others we help ourselves.

India is also the world's foremost producer of vaccines and is fortunate to contribute to the immunization of around 60% of the world's children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further stated that India's support to GAVI is not only limited to financial matter but its huge demand has brought down the Global price of vaccines for all and has saved nearly 400 Million Dollars for GAVI.

India stands in solidarity with the world with its proven capacity to produce quality medicines and vaccines at low cost, its own domestic experience in rapidly expanding immunization (added 6 vaccines to UIP), and its considerable scientific research talent.

What is UIP?

The Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) aims at protecting children and pregnant women against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases. The programme was launched by the Government of India in the year 1985 under which free of cost vaccination is provided against-- Tuberculosis, Diptheria, pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and Meningitis, Measles, Rubella, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Rotavirus diarrhoea.

Amidst the global pandemic, the world needs to come together as a family. Importance must be given to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-- Good Health and Well Being.

