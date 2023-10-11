Guinness World Record for the Longest Journey on Pumpkin Vessel Broken by a Missouri Man!

A skilled gourd-grower, Travis Gienger is habitual of earning not one but various accolades for his colossal pumpkins. Since the year 2020, the man has achieved three World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off competitions. After winning such great heights, now the man has set a brand new world record this year for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing 2,749 pounds.

The pumpkin is named "Michael Jordan". At the time of the annual championship this week in Half Moon Bay, California, the pumpkin took the crown, as reported by Heidi Raschke of the Minnesota Public Radio. The weight of the pumpkin was enough to beat the previous year's champion. The previous year's record was also set by Gienger's very own 2,560-pounder. It set a novel North American record last year which later came to be known as the largest jack o'lantern of the world.

Gienger expressed his joy by saying, “I was not expecting that. It was quite the feeling.” The man is a horticulture teacher at Anoka Technical College by profession and is 43 years old in age. The man has been in love with pumpkins from a very small age and has been growing them ever since he was a teenager. His father too was someone who loved growing the plant.

Where does the man grow his pumpkins? Well, Gienger grows large pumpkins in his very own backyard, “right outside in Minnesota, with all the weather and storms and all that,” as the man expresses himself.

On talking about the ways he achieved the feat in the year 2023, he said, “I pretty much just upped what I was doing before and used better fertilizer and biology.” A new kind of seed was also made to use by the man this time. The seed is known as the 2365 Wolf. The seed is popular for growing into huge squashes.

The naming of the superbly round pumpkin that won this year's prize was done when the pumpkin was just 10 days old. However, as the pumpkin grew older, its shape changed. A total of 687 pies could be produced by the gargantuan gourd.

“I put in the work so that I can put a smile on people’s faces, and it’s just so nice coming out here to see everyone in this town,” expresses the man.