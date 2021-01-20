Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Gurupurab) 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: It is celebrated as Gurupurab across India with enthusiasm and is one of the most auspicious festivals of Sikhs. This year, the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is celebrated on 20 January, 2021.

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and the last Sikh Gurus, known chiefly for his creation of the Khalsa in 1699 (Punjabi: "the Pure"), the military brotherhood of the Sikhs. He was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru, who suffered martyrdom at the hands of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh was a great intellectual person and was familiar with Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit, and his native Punjabi languages. He was the reputed author of the Sikh work known as the Dasam Granth ("Tenth Volume").

On this occasion, devotees visit Gurudwaras, offer prayers and seek blessings. Large processions are organised, people hold kirtans or sing devotional songs, do Seva, and share food with the less privileged.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Gurupurab) 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh

1. “He who regards all men as equal is religious.”

2. It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.”

3. “In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear.”

4. "Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds.”

5. “The ignorant person is totally the blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel.”

6. “The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within.”

7. "Meeting the True Guru, Hunger departs, hunger does not depart by wearing the robes of a beggar."

8. “Day and night, meditate forever on the Lord.”

9. “ If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

10. “I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil... the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.”

11. Sach kahon sun leho sabai jin prem kio tin hee prabh paio.

“I’lI tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realize the Lord.”

12. Har aan kas ki o rastbaazi kunad Rahim-e bar o rehmsaazi kunad

“Those who follow the path of truth in their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted his compassion.”

15. “Karta (The Creator) and Karim (The beneficient) are the names of the same God. Razak (The provider) and Rahim (The merciful) are also the names given to Him. Let no man in his error wrangle over differences in names. Worship the One God who is the Lord of all. Know that his form is one and He is the One light diffused in all.”

16. “The Lord Himself reveals the Path, He Himself is the Doer of deeds.”

17. “I fall at the feet of those who meditate on the Truest of the True.”

18. “Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.”

19. “All inhabitants of this world have but one common caste.”

20. “He who trusts, however, in an oath on God, His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path.”

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Gurupurab) 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai!

2. May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!

3. Celebrate Gurpurab With your loved ones, Friends & Family, & Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Divine Love & Blessings...Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

4. On This Auspicious Occasion Of The Birthday Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey you All My Heartiest wishes.

5. May Guru Govind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of the truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

6. May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

7. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab!

8. Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Gurupurab to you and your family!

9. May the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji be with you in whatever you do!

10. May Wahe Guru showers his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Chidiyan te mein Baaz tudaun, Giddran toh mein sher banaun, Sawa lakh se ek ladaun, Tabe Gobind Singh Naam kahaun. Happy Gurpurab!

2. Nanak nich kahe vichaar, Waria na jaava ek waar. Jo tud bhave sai bhali kaar, Tu sada salamat nirankaar. Gurpurab dee lakh lakh wadai.

3. May Wahe Guru showers his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

4. Sab sikhan ko Hukam hai guru manyo Granth – Jyoti jot divas Guru Gobind Singh. Gurpurab dee lakh lakh wadai.

5. Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

6. Guru Kalgidhar Patshah Dhan Dhan Shree Gobind Singh Ji De Pavan Gurpurab Diyan Buhut Buhut Vadhaiyaan!

7. Aap Sab Parivar Nu, Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian, Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan Hovan Ji.

8. Jagat Jalenda, Rakh Lai, Apni Kirpa Dhaar! Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!

9. Wishing you all a truly blessed and spiritually fulfilling Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

10. Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the name of the Lord in their minds. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

