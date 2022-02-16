Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Time, History, Significance, Quotes, Wishes, and more

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: The 645th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas is celebrated on 16 February 2022. He is also known as Raidas and was one of the most renowned saints of the North Indian Bhakti movement. He was born in Varanasi as a member of an untouchable leather-working caste. His poems and songs revolve around his low social position. It is believed that the Charisma and the reputation of Ravidas were such that Brahmans (members of the priestly class) were bowed before him.

Due to Ravidas Jayanti, the Election Commission postponed the single-phase state assembly poll date of Punjab from 14 February to 20 February earlier this month.

On the birth anniversary of the Bhakti movement poet-saint Guru Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished the people of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted

गुरु रविदास जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



महान संत गुरु रविदास जी ने बिना भेद-भाव के परस्पर प्रेम और समता का व्यवहार करने का संदेश दिया।



आइए, हम सब गुरु रविदास जी द्वारा बताए गए मार्ग पर चलते हुए समता, समरसता और समन्वय पर आधारित समाज के निर्माण में योगदान करें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple Delhi and offered prayers to the saint. In the 'Shabad Kirtan', he joined other devotees as well. He also tweeted

रविदास जयंती के पुण्य अवसर पर आज मैंने दिल्ली के श्री गुरु रविदास विश्राम धाम मंदिर जाकर दर्शन किए।



सभी देशवासियों को रविदास जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/RbVj9wUB1k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

संत रविदास जी का यह पवित्र धाम जन-जन के लिए एक प्रेरणास्थल है। मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि एक सांसद के रूप में मुझे यहां के विकास कार्यों को पूरा करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ है। https://t.co/eH29NCJSJm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PM2k0LxpBg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and said

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date and Time

According to drikpanchang,

Date: 16 February 2022 (Wednesday)

Purnima tithi starts - 11:12 on 15 February 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:55 on 16 February 2022

About Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas (1377-1527 C.E.) is known by various names Raidas, Rohidas, and Ruhidas. He was a famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. His devotional songs and verses made a great impact on the Bhakti Movement.

As per historians, he was born in 1377 C.E. at Mandhuadhe in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. And according to some scholars, Guru Ravidas was born in 1399. So, there is a controversy on the exact birth date of Guru Ravidas. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born on Magha Purnima. Therefore, his birth anniversary is observed on Magha Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Significance

The day holds great importance to the followers of the saint. It is believed that he was one of the first to use poetry and spiritual teachings to challenge the caste system in India and disseminate the message of equality. The Ravidassia religion is said to be founded by him. Around 40 poems attributed to Guru Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth ("First Volume"). It is also accepted that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.



In his hometown a temple was built, where he was worshipped and his hymns were recited every morning and night. His birth anniversary is observed as a religious event. His teachings made him a figure of veneration and pride among several scheduled classes, or Dalit.

Jammu Tawi Begampura Express (Train No. 12238) takes its name from the Bhakti Poet-saint Guru Ravidas's idea of an equal world named 'Begampura' which means the city without sorrow and suffering (be-gham). Every year, on Guru Ravidas Jayanti special train run from Jalandhar to Varanasi, where the saint was born.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes by him

Some of his translated quotes are as follows:

1. "God resides in those hearts in which there is no hatred towards anyone, there is no greed or malice."

2. "A person is not big or small by status or birth, he is weighed by his virtues or deeds."

3. "There is no difference between gold and gold ornaments. God does not differentiate between its creatures."

4. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore."

5. "If your heart is pure, the water in your bathtub is holy water. You need not go anywhere to take a holy dip."

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. You show us the light of wisdom and drive us away from the darkness of foolishness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

2. May God bless you on this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His ideas continue to inspire a lot of people.

3. Surrender yourself to the lord with your heart and soul. You will enjoy peace and pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

4. Let’s make this world without any discrimination & race like color, caste class, religion. Happy Guru Ravidass Jayanti!

5. Never do wrong. Never think of doing wrong. Just walk on the path shown by Guru. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

6. Wish you and your family a very happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. May guruji shower his blessings on your entire family

7. May This Guru Ravidas Jayanti Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Lives. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas is famous as a spiritual man and also as a social reformer due to his work against the caste system in India. He was a contemporary to Saint Kabir. He had also contributed to the Bhakti Movement.

